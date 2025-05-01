REKS Launches Game-Changing Kontrast Lens Collection: High Performance Eyewear For Unmatched Clarity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At REKS, we are continually pushing innovation to deliver the most advanced lens technology, enhancing the outdoor experience for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts," said George Granoff, CEO of REKS. "Our Rose Amber Kontrast Lens Collection is designed specifically for individuals who demand exceptional clarity, brightness and definition in variable light conditions."

Key Features of the KontrastTM Lens Collection



Rose Amber Tint: Three proprietary lenses in rose amber tint enhances depth perception and contrast, making it ideal for tracking fast-moving targets and navigating variable terrains.

20% Visible Light Transmission (VLT): Boosts visual acuity in variable light conditions through lighter VLT than regular sunglasses (usually 12-15 VLT).

Blue Light Filtration: Naturally filters blue light to reduce eye strain during prolonged outdoor activities.

Adaptive Light Management: Photochromatic version darkens in the sun and lightens in the shade quickly adapting to variable light conditions.

Polarized Performance: Minimizes glare while maintaining sharpness; perfect for sports like tennis, pickleball, golf and cycling. Prescription Availability: All lens options are available with prescriptions.

At the core of the KontrastTM Lens Collection is REKS®' signature Rose Amber tint, engineered to maintain optimal brightness and definition across variable light conditions. Designed to enhance visual sharpness and reaction time, these lenses give athletes a competitive edge by making outdoor environments more vivid and easier to navigate. With smooth, continuous tint adjustment and reduced eye strain, KontrastTM lenses ensure all-day comfort and clarity.

The KontrastTM Lens Collection embodies REKS' commitment to innovation and accessibility. By combining cutting-edge technology with unbreakable frames, REKS® continues to deliver eyewear that meets the demands of active lifestyles without the premium price tag.

For more information or to explore the new collection, visit REKS .

About REKS

REKS is a sports performance eyewear brand focused on providing high-quality sunglasses and optical products for active individuals. With a commitment to innovation, comfort, and durability, REKS creates lenses that are designed to meet the unique needs of outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. Whether you're on the field, trail, or road, REKS ensures that your vision is always sharp and your performance is at its peak.

Contact: Sierra Gardner

262.391.3919

[email protected]

SOURCE REKS