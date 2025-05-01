NOW® Launches New Campaign Featuring Top Female Voices In Wellness - Including 5X Olympic Medalist Gabby Thomas - To Empower Women To Thrive At Any Age

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As an elite sprinter where every second counts, I'm always thinking about performance, and to be my best I need to be smart about how I recover, fuel properly and get quality sleep," said Thomas. "I'm giving a look into my daily routine showing how I balance being an athlete and taking care of myself, so that I can show up to my sport each day. I trust NOW to help keep me at my best on and off the track."

Thomas prioritizes a protein-packed breakfast on her recovery days to give her body the nutrients it needs. She combines Greek yogurt, whey protein , nuts and seeds, and a drizzle of manuka honey to add some sweetness.

Lovewell says her current hyper-fixation breakfast go-to is a hearty bowl of oatmeal with chia seeds, flax seeds and fruit, to give her staying power in her postpartum routine.

McGee stays on top of her health with a carefully curated morning supplement stack, and says she keeps her collagen powder next to her coffee maker so she can easily remember to add it to her coffee for added protein support. Blatner stays energized with a quick jump on her indoor trampoline and always has her electrolytes in her water bottle for added hydration.

All throughout the month, follow each expert and @nowfoodsofficial , and visit nowfoods/experts for more daily inspo, tips and ways to live well. And, while online, enter for a chance to win a total women's health haul including a Peloton® Bike Starter Package with a 90-day All-Access Membership, Kristin McGee's Founding Member Subscription Substack, NOW wellness swag and books from the experts, and a $500 promo code to shop for must-have products at nowfoods. Plus, there are more chances to win weekly expert-curated prize packs @nowfoodsoffiicial .

"Becoming a new mom has changed how I care for myself," said Lovewell. "I know that to show up fully for my family, I must feel my best too. I love knowing that NOW has me covered – not just for my health and wellness but for my whole family. It's one less thing to think about, so I can focus on soaking up all these special moments."

With more than 1,500 products, from wholesome foods and supplements to supportive self-care and essential oils, NOW is a total wellness solution for whole body care. All NOW products are exhaustively tested to ensure purity, potency, efficacy and safety. NOW products are available online at nowfoods , Amazon , or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,500 dietary supplements , functional foods , sports nutrition , health and beauty products , and essential oils . NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After nearly 60 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

