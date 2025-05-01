CIRA XDR Brings Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Technology To Canadian Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new service leverages advanced analytics to support security teams with improved threat detection and response

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, organizations require more sophisticated tools to protect themselves. CIRA, the national non-profit that protects over eight million Canadians with its cybersecurity products, is responding to this challenge by launching a new enterprise-grade service, CIRA XDR, that leverages an open-source codebase to protect organizations in Canada for which other solutions may be out of reach.

CIRA XDR is an affordable, professional-grade extended detection and response solution tailored specifically for Canadian organizations. Cybersecurity tools can generate overwhelming amounts of data leading to alert fatigue, long manual investigations and ad hoc mitigations from security teams. The struggle to keep up with the volume of“noise” produced by these traditional tools can hamper the ability to detect genuine threats. CIRA XDR leverages advanced analytics to reduce false positives, providing organizations with an easy and fast single-pane-of-glass view of potential threats with built-in automated response capabilities. The service can be integrated across multiple security domains-such as endpoints, identities, cloud applications, email and data stores.

Hosted in Canada by the team managing Canada's internet top-level domain .CA, XDR ensures organizations' data remains in the country. CIRA puts control back into the hands of Canadian organizations to manage threats and mitigate risks, all while contributing to the community making Canada's cybersecurity posture stronger.

Key features

CIRA XDR equips organizations with optional endpoint client software for log collection, threat detection and active response intervention.

For organizations struggling to scale XDR solutions that require on-premise software or hardware appliance deployments, CIRA's service runs with a lightweight agent and 100 per cent cloud data management and storage systems.

XDR provides Canadian cloud-hosted SIEM & SOAR services for a robust, secure and scalable infrastructure with worry-free external management.

XDR is pre-integrated into hundreds of security and application stacks to allow for rapid visibility and action across all IT infrastructure.



Executive quote

“CIRA XDR goes beyond just a technology stack; it's a unifying force for Canadian organizations committed to safeguarding their operations and the security of our country,” said Jon Ferguson, vice-president, Cybersecurity & DNS at CIRA.“By leveraging high-quality open-source technologies, XDR fosters enhanced protection while driving ongoing reinvestment into communities across Canada, creating a sustainable and secure future for all.”

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada's internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

