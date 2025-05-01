Baku Court Reviews Video Alleging Criminal Ishkhanyan Blocked Azerbaijani Troops From Reaching Shusha

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At today's session of the Baku Military Court, video footage was presented suggesting Davit Ishkhanyan had blocked Azerbaijani soldiers during the 1992 battles for Shusha, Azernews reports.

The video, reportedly produced by Armenians, claims that Ishkhanyan and his group acted under the orders of Monte Melkonyan to prevent Azerbaijani forces from advancing toward Khojavend, with the ultimate goal of protecting the occupation of Shusha. It states that on May 15, 1992, group commander Armen Avokyan was killed during fighting, and Ishkhanyan was appointed his successor.

However, the accused dismissed the claims, calling the footage propaganda. Ishkhanyan stated the video was filmed in early 2020, ahead of the so-called“parliamentary and presidential elections” held by the separatist regime in the then-occupied Azerbaijani territories.“The purpose of this was propaganda. I was walking with a cane at that time. Even if I wanted to, I could not physically participate there,” he said.

The trial forms part of a broader legal process against Armenian nationals accused of grave violations of international law, including war crimes, genocide, terrorism, and the illegal seizure and retention of Azerbaijani territories.