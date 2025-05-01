Qatar Football Association Appoints Julen Lopetegui As National Team Head Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has officially named Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui as the new head coach of the Qatar national team, with a contract extending until 2027.

The contract was signed by Mansoor Al Ansari, the General Secretary of the Qatar Football Association, at the association's headquarters in Al Bidda Tower, in the presence of HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, President of the Qatar Football Association. Lopetegui replaces fellow Spaniard Luis García in this role.

Lopetegui's debut as Qatar head coach will see him guide the national squad in the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. His first assignment will be a home match against Iran on June 5, 2025, at Al Sadd Club's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, followed by an away fixture against Uzbekistan in Tashkent on June 10, 2025.



Julen Lopetegui, born on August 28, 1966, in Asteasu, Spain, has built a distinguished career both on the pitch and on the sidelines. Appointed as the head coach of the Spanish national team on July 21, 2016, he has overseen 16 matches, securing 12 victories and 4 draws.