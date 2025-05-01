Affinity Group Launches New Podcast, Your Bridge To Local, Spotlighting Innovation And Insights Across The Foodservice Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the food-away-from-home industry continues to evolve, Your Bridge to Local brings timely, actionable conversations to the forefront, helping operators and manufacturers navigate trends, spark innovation, and build strong connections across commercial and non-commercial channels.

"Our podcast is a natural extension of our mission to deliver insight, strategy, and results in the local markets we serve," said Mindy Kopacz, Vice President, Strategic Growth Initiatives at Affinity Group and podcast host. "Whether it's uncovering what's next in campus dining or decoding data-driven decision-making, these conversations offer real value to anyone working in the foodservice ecosystem."

The first four episodes of Your Bridge to Local are now streaming on Spotify , Amazon Music , Apple Podcasts , iHeartRadio , and all major podcast platforms .

Episode Highlights

Explore how dining halls are transforming into recruitment tools with 42% of college foodservice programs leading with innovation. Affinity Group's Mindy Kopacz and Amanda Colgan join University of Wisconsin–Madison's Peter Testory and Smithfield Culinary's Chip Morgan to talk culinary strategy, customization, and creating craveable on-campus experiences.From rising food costs to culturally inclusive menus, this episode features Affinity Group's Alex Culin in conversation with Red Gold's Jodi Batten, Gaia K12's Megan Flynn, and FoodService Director's Benita Gingerella. Discover how collaboration is key to elevating the future of school meals.Data is everywhere-but how do you use it? Join Affinity Group's Mindy Kopacz and Neil Gladstone as they speak with McCormick's Chelsea Rosengarten and TELUS Agriculture's Matt Wopperer about making smarter, faster, more human business decisions using BI tools in foodservice.Representing nearly 30% of the U.S. foodservice market, non-commercial channels are ripe with opportunity. In this episode, Affinity Group's Mindy Kopacz and Kai Horn talk with Terrell Jones of Bush Bros. and Kelley Fechner of Datassential to explore how manufacturers can better engage with healthcare, education, and corporate dining operators to unlock sustainable growth.

Don't miss an episode! Follow Your Bridge to Local on your favorite podcast platform and stay tuned for new episodes released each month.

About Affinity Group

Affinity Group's experience in all aspects of the retail and foodservice industry make us the perfect partner to help our customers grow their brand and drive results for their business. Our talented team of sales professionals has the in-depth knowledge today's culinary brands need to make sure they stay connected to a community of resources and relationships. For more information, visit

