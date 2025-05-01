Flow Capital Announces 2024 Annual Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loan Interest Revenue up 31% and Recurring Free Cash Flow up 88% in the year

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces its unaudited financial and operating results for the for the three-months (Q4 2024) and year ended December 31, 2024.

Q4 2024 Performance Highlights

44% increase in Loan Interest Revenue to $2.7 million.

61% increase in Recurring Free Cash Flow to $545,591

$0.018 in Recurring Free Cash Flow per share

Full Year 2024 Performance Highlights

31% increase in Loan Interest Revenue to $9.3 million.

88% increase in Recurring Free Cash Flow to $1.9 million.

$0.061 in Recurring Free Cash Flow per share

13% increase in Total Assets to $72.0 million.

A record $28.5 million in new capital deployment during the year.

Book Value per share up from $1.19 to $1.20.

“This was another strong quarter, capping off a record year for Flow Capital. Q4 2024 represented the 6th consecutive quarter of sequential quarter-to-quarter Loan Interest Revenue growth. More importantly, we are growing our revenue while consistently generating positive free cash flow. 2024 represents the 5th straight year where we have generated positive recurring cash flow, generating a record $1.9 million during the year. We feel that our results are indicative of the growth and profitability our business model can support,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

Results of Operations

(1)Recurring Free Cash Flow is an internally defined, non-IFRS measure calculated as loan interest revenue less loan amortization income, one-time payments, salaries, professional fees, office and general administrative expenses, and financing expenses. See the section“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

(2)Calculated by taking Total Shareholders' Equity as reported on the Statements of Financial Position over the number of outstanding shares at period end. See the section“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

Conference Call Details

Flow Capital will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 2, 2025. Participants should call +1 800-717-1738 or +1 289-514-5100 and ask an operator for the Flow Capital Earnings Call, Conference ID 90558. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, please dial +1 888-660-6264 or +1 289-819-1325 and enter passcode 90558#. The replay recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, May 14, 2025.

An audio recording of the conference call will be also available on the investors' page of Flow Capital's website at

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

Learn more at

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the non-IFRS financial measure "Recurring Free Cash Flow." This financial measure is employed by the Company to measure its operating and economic performance, to assist in business decision-making, and to provide key performance information to senior management. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the company's operating and financial performance. This financial measure is not defined under IFRS, nor does it replace or supersede any standardized measure under IFRS. Other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measure can be found in this press release under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures."

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Recurring Free Cash Flow is an internally defined, non-IFRS measure calculated as loan interest and royalty income less loan amortization income, one-time payments, salaries, professional fees, office and general administrative expenses, and financing expenses.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.