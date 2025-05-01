Dutch Bros® Launches Matcha And New Drinks For A Flavor Fusion



The Lavender Matcha Latte is a vibrant excursion of lavender, matcha and 2% milk. Best enjoyed as an Iced Latte for beautiful purple and green layers. The Raspberry Matcha Latte is a refreshing voyage of raspberry, matcha and 2% milk. Enjoyed most as an Iced Latte that showcases colorful layers of pink and green.

Continue your adventure with a special matcha lemonade:

The Paradise Matcha Lemonade is an exotic escape of mango, matcha and lemonade topped with strawberry fruit.

"After hearing so many requests from our customers, we knew it was time to bring matcha to our menu and we couldn't be more stoked to offer it," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "All of our new drinks deliver a unique flavor experience, giving customers the chance to make the world their own at Dutch Bros!"

Complete your journey by sending your tastebuds on an unforgettable trip with Dulce de Leche or Mochi Berry:



The Dulce de Leche is a sweet journey with caramel and sweet cream blended together finished with a layer of Soft Top®, complete with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinks! Try it as a Freeze or Latte. The Mochi Berry is a trip to cloud 9 with strawberry, passion fruit and sweet cream finished with Soft Top® and dreamy mochi pieces! Tastes best as a Blended Rebel® energy drink, Blended Lemonade or Shake.

Customers can enjoy matcha and more starting May 1 at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,000 locations and counting across 18 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

