Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net Sales
|
$ 2,120
|
$ 2,259
|
Cost of Sales
|
1,675
|
1,733
|
Selling, General and Administrative
|
196
|
215
|
Other Expense, Net
|
16
|
16
|
Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net
|
12
|
17
|
Income from Operations
|
221
|
278
|
Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Expense
|
-
|
(1)
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
(51)
|
(59)
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
170
|
218
|
Income Tax Expense
|
(43)
|
(53)
|
Net Income
|
$ 127
|
$ 165
|
|
|
|
Net Income Per Share – Basic
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.54
|
Net Income Per Share – Diluted
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.53
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic
|
302.2
|
307.8
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|
303.2
|
309.1
|
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
In millions, except share and per share amounts
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$ 129
|
$ 157
|
Receivables, Net
|
863
|
759
|
Inventories, Net
|
1,814
|
1,754
|
Assets Held for Sale
|
12
|
15
|
Other Current Assets
|
136
|
99
|
Total Current Assets
|
2,954
|
2,784
|
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|
5,385
|
5,258
|
Goodwill
|
2,023
|
1,993
|
Intangible Assets, Net
|
673
|
667
|
Other Assets
|
462
|
442
|
Total Assets
|
$ 11,497
|
$ 11,144
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
$ 41
|
$ 39
|
Accounts Payable
|
910
|
1,116
|
Other Accrued Liabilities
|
619
|
748
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
1,570
|
1,903
|
Long-Term Debt
|
5,670
|
5,145
|
Deferred Income Tax Liabilities
|
624
|
613
|
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|
475
|
470
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
|
-
|
-
|
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 301,754,281
|
3
|
3
|
Capital in Excess of Par Value
|
2,023
|
2,054
|
Retained Earnings
|
1,504
|
1,410
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(373)
|
(455)
|
Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity
|
3,157
|
3,012
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
1
|
1
|
Total Equity
|
3,158
|
3,013
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 11,497
|
$ 11,144
|
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In millions
|
2025
|
2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$ 127
|
$ 165
|
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
131
|
148
|
Amortization of Deferred Debt Issuance Costs
|
1
|
2
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
9
|
(16)
|
Amount of Postretirement Expense Less Than Funding
|
-
|
1
|
Share-Based Compensation Expense, Net
|
(4)
|
22
|
Other, Net
|
6
|
(10)
|
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
|
(444)
|
(309)
|
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
|
(174)
|
3
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
Capital Spending
|
(309)
|
(324)
|
Packaging Machinery Spending
|
(4)
|
(7)
|
Acquisition of Businesses
|
(12)
|
-
|
Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables
|
58
|
48
|
Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds
|
(30)
|
(28)
|
Other, Net
|
(1)
|
-
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(298)
|
(311)
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
Payments on Debt
|
(3)
|
(10)
|
Proceeds from Issuance of Debt
|
-
|
250
|
Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities
|
1,203
|
1,106
|
Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities
|
(700)
|
(1,006)
|
Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments
|
(27)
|
(22)
|
Dividends Paid
|
(30)
|
(31)
|
Other, Net
|
(4)
|
-
|
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|
439
|
287
|
Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(33)
|
(21)
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|
5
|
(5)
|
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(28)
|
(26)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|
157
|
162
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|
$ 129
|
$ 136
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special items. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net Income
|
$ 127
|
$ 165
|
Add (Subtract):
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
43
|
53
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
51
|
59
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
132
|
149
|
EBITDA
|
353
|
426
|
Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net
|
12
|
17
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 365
|
$ 443
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales)
|
17.2 %
|
19.6 %
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$ 127
|
$ 165
|
Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net
|
12
|
17
|
Accelerated Depreciation Related to Exit Activities
|
4
|
12
|
Amortization Related to Purchased Intangible Assets
|
19
|
21
|
Tax Impact of Adjustments
|
(8)
|
(12)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 154
|
$ 203
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Basic
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.66
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.66
|
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Continued)
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
In millions
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2024
|
Net Income
|
$ 620
|
$ 681
|
$ 658
|
Add (Subtract):
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
219
|
199
|
229
|
Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
222
|
240
|
230
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
544
|
633
|
561
|
EBITDA
|
$ 1,604
|
$ 1,752
|
$ 1,677
|
Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and
|
-
|
83
|
5
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,604
|
$ 1,835
|
$ 1,682
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation of Net Debt:
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2024
|
Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
$ 41
|
$ 756
|
$ 39
|
Long-Term Debt (a)
|
5,694
|
4,952
|
5,170
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(129)
|
(136)
|
(157)
|
Net Debt
|
$ 5,606
|
$ 5,572
|
$ 5,052
|
|
|
|
|
Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA)
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
|
(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In millions
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
|
$ (174)
|
$ 3
|
Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities
|
28
|
20
|
Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special
|
17
|
9
|
Adjusted Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
|
$ (129)
|
$ 32
|
Capital Spending
|
(313)
|
(331)
|
Adjusted Cash Flow
|
$ (442)
|
$ (299)
