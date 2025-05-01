403
Brazil’S Machinery Industry Grows, But Rising Imports And High Rates Threaten Recovery
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's machinery industry entered 2025 with signs of recovery, but hard figures and shifting trade flows reveal a more complicated picture.
Data from the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (ABIMAQ) show the sector's net revenue fell 8.6% in 2024, reaching R$270.8 billion, its third consecutive annual drop.
For 2025, ABIMAQ forecasts a modest 3.7% revenue increase, reflecting expectations of only a partial rebound. Domestic sales in 2024 dropped 11.4% to R$198.5 billion.
The industry's apparent consumption, which combines domestic production and imports minus exports, reached R$369.1 billion, down 0.2%.
The agricultural machinery segment, after shrinking by nearly 37% between 2022 and 2024, expects to grow 8.2% in 2025, driven by a record soybean harvest and improved corn production.
However, this uptick comes from a very low base, and sector leaders warn that new U.S. tariffs and a volatile exchange rate could quickly undermine gains.
Brazil's Manufacturing Sector Faces Mounting Pressure
Exports in 2024 totaled $13.1 billion, down 5.5% from the previous year, while imports rose 10.6% to $29.59 billion, the highest since 2013. This dynamic widened the trade deficit to $16.2 billion, a 28.1% increase.
North America remained the top export destination, but sales to the U.S. fell sharply at the start of 2025, while exports to Argentina surged. Meanwhile, China's share of Brazilian machinery imports reached 31.4% in 2024, up tenfold since 2000.
Chinese goods now dominate not only low-tech but also high-tech segments, including electronics and machinery. Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 14.25% in March 2025, the fifth hike in six months, as inflation hit 5.06%.
High rates have squeezed credit, discouraged investment, and slowed industrial growth. The Federation of Industries of São Paulo projects industrial growth of just 1.3% in 2025, down from 3.1% in 2024.
A new tax reform aims to simplify Brazil's complex fiscal system, but companies face uncertainty as regional incentives phase out and new value-added taxes take effect. These changes will force manufacturers to renegotiate contracts, adjust supply chains, and recalculate margins.
The real story is a sector caught between weak domestic demand, rising import competition, and policy uncertainty. Brazil's manufacturers face a tough road, with modest recovery possible only if they adapt quickly to new market and regulatory realities.
