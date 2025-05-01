Goa Strengthens Middle East Ties With Vision For Regenerative And Futureready Tourism At ATM 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Goa Tourism has made a compelling statement at the Arabian Travel Market 2025, presenting a vision that blends cultural richness, sustainable growth, and global engagement. At the centre of this vision is a deepened relationship with the Middle East, anchored in shared values of hospitality, wellness, and authenticity. Leading the interaction with global media and tourism partners at ATM, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Honourable Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, shared how the state is redefining its tourism model to reflect its heritage as well as its future aspirations.“,” Shri Rohan A. Khaunte said.“.”

Goa is increasingly positioning itself as a premium and purposeful destination. With expanding international access, it is now connected directly to Dubai and Sharjah.

Travellers can reach the state through the Manohar International Airport at Mopa or the Goa International Airport at Dabolim. The Minister highlighted that ease of access must be complemented with quality experiences, and this is where Goa is making strategic interventions. Interestingly, Goa's monsoon season coincides with the UAE's summer holidays, which offer a lush, rejuvenating experience that Middle Eastern travellers can enjoy during their vacation break

At the ATM, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte shared updates on several developments that are part of this transformation. The state has introduced a progressive Jetty Policy to streamline cruise tourism while ensuring environmental safeguards. At the same time, Goa is investing in spiritual and cultural circuits such as the Ekadasha Teertha trail, which connects eleven historically significant temples and supports community tourism through trained local guides, especially women and youth. The Shack Policy has also been strengthened to ensure seasonal licensing, hygiene standards, and ecological safeguards for beach operations.

He also spoke about the development of new Tourism Plazas, integrated event spaces, and the expansion of eco-conscious adventure circuits.“ We are building cultural and spiritual infrastructure that adds value to the visitor experience while uplifting local communities. Our goal is to give travellers not just access to Goa's soul, but also its shoreline,” he stated. From white-water rafting to trekking, wildlife trails, and spice plantation tours, Goa is showcasing itself as much more than beaches, which appeals to travellers to indulge in immersive nature and adventure-based experiences.

Goa is India's first state to formally adopt regenerative tourism, where visitors are encouraged to contribute to preserving the ecology and community wellbeing.

Initiatives such as organic farm visits, heritage home stays under the Homestay and Bed and Breakfast Policy, and curated village immersions are central to this model.“ This is not just about being sustainable, but also about actively giving back, ” the Minister said.

The Caravan Tourism Policy has further opened up possibilities in remote regions, supported by a framework that ensures mobility without compromising environmental standards. Digital tools like the Beach Vigil App and the GOAMILES driver-owned taxi platform are also empowering both travellers and locals to engage with the system transparently and responsibly. The GOAMILES App, a driver-owned platform, promotes fair pricing, digital convenience, and accountability across Goa's transport ecosystem. Speaking about policy-level

capacity building, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte detailed the government's support for local entrepreneurs, artisans, and youth. New training and skilling programmes are being rolled out through partnerships with tourism institutes and local bodies. These include service quality training, language courses, eco-guiding certifications, and digital marketing workshops. Initiatives like the YUVA Tourism Club are also

nurturing young ambassadors who promote India's cultural heritage and sustainable travel ideals.“ When we speak of tourism, we are speaking about people. Our policies are designed to empower Goans to be owners, storytellers, and protectors of their heritage,” he said.

Investor facilitation and ease-of-doing-business initiatives were also highlighted during the interaction. Goa is now offering incentives to investors in wellness, cultural, and eco-tourism sectors, and has created a single-window clearance system for tourism infrastructure projects that meet sustainability and community-impact criteria.

Goa's presence at ATM 2025 serves as a statement of intent. With its vision rooted in people and its strategy guided by purpose, Goa is ready to lead the way in building a truly inclusive, future-ready tourism model.