QR Codes Payments Present A $67 Billion Global Market Opportunity By 2034 - Paypal, Square (Block), Unionpay International Co., Visa, And Mastercard Lead The Competition

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Codes Payment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The QR Codes Payment Market was valued at USD 12.2 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 66.9 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 18.70%. The increasing shift toward digital payment methods is driving this growth, as QR code payments provide a seamless, secure, and efficient way to conduct transactions.

The rapid adoption of mobile wallets and contactless payments, coupled with the rising demand for faster and safer payment solutions, is fueling the market's momentum. QR code payments are becoming a preferred choice for businesses and consumers alike, offering versatility across various industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and transportation.

As more consumers seek frictionless payment experiences, businesses are responding by integrating QR code-based systems into their point-of-sale (POS) operations. Governments and regulatory bodies are also promoting the adoption of digital payments to encourage financial inclusion, further accelerating the use of QR code payments globally. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of contactless transactions, creating a long-term behavioral shift toward digital payments. This trend, combined with ongoing technological advancements and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, is positioning QR code payments as a key driver of the digital payments ecosystem.

The market is divided into two main segments: solutions and services. In 2024, the solutions segment generated USD 7.9 billion, driven by the increasing use of static and dynamic QR codes across various industries. Restaurants, retail stores, and service providers are incorporating QR code solutions into their payment systems to offer faster, contactless transaction options. The convenience of scanning a QR code to make a payment, coupled with its ability to integrate digital menus, promotions, and loyalty programs, is attracting consumers seeking a streamlined payment experience. Businesses are also benefiting from reduced transaction times and enhanced operational efficiency, further boosting the solutions segment.

The payment type segment is divided into push and pull payments, with push payments gaining significant traction. Push payments, where consumers initiate the transaction by scanning a QR code, offer greater control over payment processes and ensure faster, real-time processing. This segment is expected to reach USD 36.8 billion by 2034, reflecting the growing preference for instant payment options. The rise of real-time payment networks is further driving this trend, enabling seamless cross-border transactions and improving the overall speed and security of digital payments.

The U.S. QR codes payment market generated USD 3.5 billion in 2024, reflecting the rapid adoption of digital payment methods. Consumers and businesses in the United States are increasingly embracing QR code-based systems to enhance transaction speed and security. This shift aligns with broader trends in the global financial technology landscape, positioning the U.S. market for sustained growth in the coming years. The integration of QR code payments in everyday commerce is becoming a norm, underscoring the growing importance of digital payment solutions in modern financial ecosystems.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes