QR Codes Payments Present A $67 Billion Global Market Opportunity By 2034 - Paypal, Square (Block), Unionpay International Co., Visa, And Mastercard Lead The Competition
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$66.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising adoption of digital payments
3.2.1.2 Growth of e-commerce and contactless payments
3.2.1.3 Increasing partnerships with retailers and service providers
3.2.1.4 Growing integration with banking & fintech services
3.2.1.5 Rising smartphone and internet penetration
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Security vulnerabilities & fraud risks
3.2.2.2 Lack of standardization & interoperability
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Offerings, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Solution
5.2.1 Static QR code
5.2.1.1 Merchant-presented QR code
5.2.1.2 Customer-presented QR code
5.2.2 Dynamic QR code
5.3 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Payment Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Push payment
6.3 Pull payment
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Transaction Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Face-to-face
7.3 Remote
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hospitality
8.3 Retail & e-commerce
8.4 Transportation
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Utilities
8.7 Education
8.8 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 ACI Worldwide
10.2 Block, Inc. (Square)
10.3 Clover Network, LLC
10.4 DBS Bank Ltd.
10.5 Ecentric Payment Systems
10.6 Google LLC
10.7 Grab Holdings Ltd.
10.8 Ingenico Group
10.9 LINE Pay Corporation
10.10 Mastercard Incorporated
10.11 One97 Communications Limited (Paytm)
10.12 PaymentCloud
10.13 PayPal, Inc.
10.14 Revolut Ltd.
10.15 Stripe, Inc.
10.16 UnionPay International Co. Ltd.
10.17 Visa Inc.
