Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences To The UAE With Premium, Versatile Design

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, offering new entry points for UAE consumers to the Galaxy ecosystem on a premium tablet design. Equipped with the largest screen yet on the Galaxy Tab FE Series and slimmer bezels that expand its display, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ provides a fun, immersive viewing experience for everything from entertainment to studying and day-to-day tasks. Samsung's Intelligent Features empower users to get more done with ease, while a slimmer design helps users to achieve their creativity and productivity on the go.

said:“With the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series, we're bringing Samsung's powerful Galaxy AI and connected ecosystem into the hands of even more users in the UAE, unlocking new levels of productivity, creativity and immersion. Designed with ultra-slim bezels, expansive displays and seamless integration, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE empowers users to work, create and connect in smarter and more meaningful ways.”

Combining the Galaxy Tab S Series' heritage design with slim bezels, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch displayoffers immersive entertainment on a screen that's almost 12% larger than the previous FE+. Smooth visuals enabled by a 90Hz refresh rate and new levels of visibility up to 800 nits HBM on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series ensure an optimal viewing experience when watching videos and gaming. Vision Booster's automatic adjustments enhance brightness and visibility even in ever-changing outdoor environments while blue-light emissions are safely reduced to minimize eye strain, meeting every unique viewing need.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series boosts productivity when working or studying, and delivers fast, smooth gameplay without interruption. Performance upgrades enable the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series to help users switch effortlessly between multiple apps when they are being creative, allowing for improved multitasking. And when capturing everyday moments in the classroom or in workspaces, a newly upgraded 13MP high resolution rear camera produces clear and vivid photos.

These versatile experiences, from powerful work to seamless play, accompany users everywhere they go. Now more than 4% lighter than its predecessor, Galaxy Tab S10 FE is even easier to carry around, while the Galaxy S10 Tab FE Series offers hassle-free storage and mobility at home, on campus, in the workplace and elsewhere with its slim design. Engineered for resilience and durability to withstand the elements, the FE Series also comes with the same IP68 rating as the newest Galaxy Tab S10 Series.

Building on Samsung's legacy of delivering premium experiences across the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and Galaxy Tab S10 FE are the first models in the FE Series to come equipped with cutting-edge AI capabilities right out of the box, fueling user productivity.



Fan-favorite Circle to Search [ii] with Google allows you to search what you see on your tablet without switching apps. Quickly get the info you need, translate text on screen or get homework help with step-by-step explanations – all on one large screen.

Samsung Notes features like Solve Math [iii] for quick calculations of handwriting and text, and Handwriting Help [iv] to tidy up notes easily, make notetaking easier than ever so users can stay focused in the moment.

AI assistants are instantly launched with a single tap of the Galaxy AI Key [v] on the Book Cover Keyboard. Plus, AI assistants can be customized based on users' preferences for a more personalized experience.

An upgraded Object Eraser [vi] lets users effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos, with automatic suggestions for quick and easy edits.

Newly introduced Best Face [vii] ensures perfect group photos by selecting and combining the best expressions and features.

Auto Trim [viii] brings cherished moments to life by sifting through multiple videos to seamlessly compile highlight reels. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series also serves as the perfect canvas for creativity with pre-loaded apps and tools[ix] including LumaFusion [x] , Goodnotes [xi] , Clip Studio Paint [xii] and more, alongside other spotlight apps like Noteshelf 3 [xiii] , Sketchbook and Picsart [xiv] .

For an even more intuitive AI experience, the FE Series seamlessly integrates with other Samsung Galaxy devices. Similar to the Galaxy Tab S10, users can access a comprehensive overview of their home status with the Home Insight widget dashboard and 3D Map View feature. Summarized status updates of SmartThings-enabled devices give users peace of mind when out and about.

As with any Galaxy device, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series is fortified by strong security, Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy's defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

Beginning April 18, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will be available in select markets and offered in three colors: Gray, Silver and Blue. For more information about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series, please visit: .