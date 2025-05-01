Checkcheck Launches Handbag Authentication

CheckCheck

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading sneaker authentication company, CheckCheck , has announced it is set to move into Handbag Authentication.After establishing itself as the market leader in expert-driven authentication the company will now expand to cover luxury handbags, wallets, and accessories.The company has also announced a partnership with Culture Circle, India's biggest marketplace for authenticated hype and luxury fashion, to introduce an industry-first dual authentication system in India. This groundbreaking move reinforces CheckCheck's global presence.It is estimated the global luxury market has a value of $1.5 trillion with second-hand luxury expected to reach $75 billion by the end of the year. Handbags represent the largest category in luxury resale, growing at an annual rate of 12%.As part of the authentication process users upload photos of the handbag, wallet or accessory to the mobile app. It is then screened using cutting edge AI technology and verified by two leading industry expert authenticators. The process can take as little as 30 minutes, ensuring a quick turnaround.CheckCheck will cover all leading luxury brands including the likes of Alexander McQueen, Amiri, Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Chloe, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermes, Loewe, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent.The need for authentication has never been greater. The global counterfeit market is valued between $1.7 trillion and $4.5 trillion annually, with luxury goods and sneakers among the most counterfeited products. The mobile app allows buyers to purchase second hand products with a guarantee of authentication.Edi Abramov, CheckCheck Co-Founder, commented:“Following the success of our sneaker authentication, it felt like a natural progression to move into the luxury handbag sector. In addition to buying into fashion, these purchases also represent an investment, so it is vital that buyers are reassured they are buying an original, not a counterfeit.”Co-Founder, Arnold Luk, added:“Our customers recognise CheckCheck as a tested source for authentication. We pride ourselves on being leaders within our field, with a robust and tested process, that gives consumers, resellers, and businesses reassurance and eliminates fraud in the resale market.”CheckCheck was founded by Edi Abramov and Arnold Luk in 2019 in the USA, within a year it surpassed 1 million checks and soon expanded into global markets. To date the company has verified items, totalling a value of more than $1billion.The move into luxury handbags, wallets, and accessories represents the next phase of growth for the company. The partnership with Culture Circle allows the platform to enhance its AI-powered authentication process by integrating CheckCheck's internationally recognized expertise. Every purchase will now come with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that buyers receive 100% verified products. As part of this initiative, all KYC-verified sellers on the platform are now required to authenticate their products through CheckCheck before listing, further strengthening the security of transactions.“CheckCheck has always been about empowering communities to buy and sell with confidence,” said Perry Nguyen, CEO of CheckCheck.“Culture Circle's commitment to trust and transparency perfectly aligns with our mission. By combining our authentication expertise with their innovative marketplace, we're raising the bar for sneaker and luxury resale in India and giving buyers the peace of mind they deserve.”

