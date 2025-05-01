Creative Nest Launches Open Call For Qatar-Based Artists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Creative Nest, a dynamic Qatari platform celebrating art and merchandise, has announced an open call for local and resident artists to participate in its exclusive Merchandise Program. The program seeks to showcase the work of talented artists by transforming their designs into limited-edition, high-quality merchandise. By bridging creative talent with the retail world, Creative Nest fosters an ecosystem where artistic expression meets commercial success.

Creative Nest is currently seeking 10 exceptional artworks for its“2025 Mug Collection,” scheduled for launch in 2025. This is a unique opportunity for artists to gain exposure and commercial recognition for their creative talents.

The call is open to visual artists residing in Qatar, aged 16 and older. Artists are invited to submit their artwork in the following formats: Digital format: High-resolution images (300DPI) in JPEG or PNG format.

Physical Submission is also accepted and it is to be made at Blue Salon head office. Artists are permitted to submit three entries only; however, each submission must be clearly marked with unique title and assigned a distinct code. In addition to their artwork, artists should provide their name, Qatar ID number, email and mobile number. They are also to make a brief artist statement (250words or less).