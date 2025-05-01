Sebastian Fuchs Of Auto Data Middle East: Driving The Future Of Electric Mobility At EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

Sebastian Fuchs is the Managing Director of Digital Products and Services at Auto Data Middle East, driving strategic initiatives for multi-million-dollar growth across the GCC region and North America. With a focus on customer-centric strategies and technology integration, he oversees organisational expansion and improves financial performance.

Fuchs pioneers technological advancements like augmented reality and leads GulfCars to revolutionise the automotive retail landscape. Leveraging over two decades of experience, he played a pivotal role in Auto Data Middle East's expansion across the UAE, KSA, and Oman.

Before joining Auto Data Middle East, Fuchs led successful digital initiatives at Manheim and RMS Continental Europe – Cox Automotive, notably launching Manheim Express in Germany. With extensive expertise across strategic leadership, sales and marketing, business development, risk management, technological advancements, ensuring customer satisfaction and driving innovative strategies for business growth. With extensive experience spanning over 20 years, Fuchs has played an integral role in augmenting the European automotive sector with the development and implementation of used car schemes, and OEM Used Car Schemes for renowned brands such as Jaguar Land Rover Germany, Hyundai Motor Europe, Volvo Car Group and Europcar International.

A committed philanthropist, Fuch actively supports children's orphanages in Thailand. He is also an accomplished athlete and holds academic credentials from the Graduate School of Business Administration Zurich and VWA Wiesbaden.

With a focus on solidifying Auto Data Middle East's leadership in automotive data services, Fuchs remains dedicated to navigating the company toward international success in an evolving digital landscape.

is the Kingdom's premier international exhibition dedicated to showcasing the future of electric vehicles, energy storage solutions, and smart mobility innovations. Taking place from, at the, the event will bring together leading local, regional, and global manufacturers, suppliers, innovators, policymakers, and investors under one roof.

In alignment with Saudi Arabia's, EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is committed to accelerating the transformation of mobility by fostering innovation, facilitating strategic partnerships, and creating investment opportunities that drive sustainable transportation initiatives across the Kingdom and the Middle East.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in electric mobility, battery technologies, charging infrastructure, and energy storage solutions. In addition to the exhibition, the event will feature dynamic educational forums, live demonstrations, and exclusive networking platforms designed to bridge the gap between technology innovators and end users, build consumer trust in EV adoption, and establish Saudi Arabia as a leading hub for electric mobility in the region and beyond.



Hundreds of leading exhibitors and solution providers

Thousands of industry buyers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and government officials Live product showcases, B2B matchmaking sessions, and expert-led seminars



Electric Vehicles and Automotive Components

EV Charging Infrastructure and Station Technologies

Battery Technologies and Energy Storage Solutions

Smart Mobility Systems and Infrastructure Projects Renewable Energy Integration for Transportation

is the region's most trusted provider of vehicle information systems, delivering cutting-edge solutions to the automotive, insurance, banking, and government sectors. By combining big data technology, machine learning, and expert human research, Auto Data ensures the most accurate, complete, and unbiased automotive data available across the GCC and beyond.

Headquartered in Dubai, Auto Data Middle East partners with insurers, banks, OEMs, dealers, and government entities to empower smarter decision-making. Their innovative, customer-centric services enable clients to price insurance policies, manage auto loans, assess vehicle values, and streamline vehicle trading, solidifying Auto Data's reputation as a leader in automotive intelligence and digital solutions.

EV adoption in Saudi Arabia is fueled by consumer interest, ambitious government targets under Vision 2030, and aggressive industrial investments. Vision 2030 specifically aims for 30% of vehicles in Riyadh to be electric by 2030. Over 40% of Saudi consumers are considering an EV within the next three years, demonstrating rising awareness. The government's local manufacturing initiatives with brands like CEER, Lucid, and Hyundai, along with battery supply chain investments and EV-friendly policies, are accelerating the transition toward sustainable transport.

Events likeplay a critical role in connecting innovation with public understanding. They showcase new technologies, address consumer concerns-such as battery life and resale value-and highlight private and public sector advancements. Updated data at EVS Saudi reveals that many Chinese EV models are now outperforming traditional vehicles in residual value. Through live demonstrations, expert sessions, and direct engagement, events like these make electric mobility more relatable and less intimidating for the general public.

Expanding the EV charging network is essential. Currently, Saudi Arabia has around 285 public chargers, but to meet future demand, approximately 160,000 chargers will be needed by 2035. New initiatives, including a Public Investment Fund and Saudi Electricity Company project aiming to install 5,000 fast chargers by 2030, are crucial. Rapid, strategic deployment of chargers in urban areas, tourist hubs, and along major highways, along with grid upgrades and battery supply planning, are fundamental to supporting widespread EV adoption.

By 2030, EVs are expected to represent over 30% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia, with projections rising to over 60% by 2035. Over the next five years, local production will scale up, EV costs will fall due to domestic supply chains, and broader model availability will help close today's pricing gap. Saudi Arabia is on track not just to adopt EVs but to emerge as a significant regional and global leader in electric mobility.