Sebastian Fuchs Of Auto Data Middle East: Driving The Future Of Electric Mobility At EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sebastian Fuchs Bio
Sebastian Fuchs is the Managing Director of Digital Products and Services at Auto Data Middle East, driving strategic initiatives for multi-million-dollar growth across the GCC region and North America. With a focus on customer-centric strategies and technology integration, he oversees organisational expansion and improves financial performance. Fuchs pioneers technological advancements like augmented reality and leads GulfCars to revolutionise the automotive retail landscape. Leveraging over two decades of experience, he played a pivotal role in Auto Data Middle East's expansion across the UAE, KSA, and Oman. Before joining Auto Data Middle East, Fuchs led successful digital initiatives at Manheim and RMS Continental Europe – Cox Automotive, notably launching Manheim Express in Germany. With extensive expertise across strategic leadership, sales and marketing, business development, risk management, technological advancements, ensuring customer satisfaction and driving innovative strategies for business growth. With extensive experience spanning over 20 years, Fuchs has played an integral role in augmenting the European automotive sector with the development and implementation of used car schemes, and OEM Used Car Schemes for renowned brands such as Jaguar Land Rover Germany, Hyundai Motor Europe, Volvo Car Group and Europcar International. A committed philanthropist, Fuch actively supports children's orphanages in Thailand. He is also an accomplished athlete and holds academic credentials from the Graduate School of Business Administration Zurich and VWA Wiesbaden. With a focus on solidifying Auto Data Middle East's leadership in automotive data services, Fuchs remains dedicated to navigating the company toward international success in an evolving digital landscape. About EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is the Kingdom's premier international exhibition dedicated to showcasing the future of electric vehicles, energy storage solutions, and smart mobility innovations. Taking place from May 4–6, 2025 , at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center , the event will bring together leading local, regional, and global manufacturers, suppliers, innovators, policymakers, and investors under one roof. In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 , EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is committed to accelerating the transformation of mobility by fostering innovation, facilitating strategic partnerships, and creating investment opportunities that drive sustainable transportation initiatives across the Kingdom and the Middle East. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in electric mobility, battery technologies, charging infrastructure, and energy storage solutions. In addition to the exhibition, the event will feature dynamic educational forums, live demonstrations, and exclusive networking platforms designed to bridge the gap between technology innovators and end users, build consumer trust in EV adoption, and establish Saudi Arabia as a leading hub for electric mobility in the region and beyond. The event highlights include:
Hundreds of leading exhibitors and solution providers
Thousands of industry buyers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and government officials
Live product showcases, B2B matchmaking sessions, and expert-led seminars
Electric Vehicles and Automotive Components
EV Charging Infrastructure and Station Technologies
Battery Technologies and Energy Storage Solutions
Smart Mobility Systems and Infrastructure Projects
Renewable Energy Integration for Transportation
