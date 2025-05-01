Lucid Motors Featured In Maqina's EVS Saudi Coverage: Redefining Sustainable Mobility In The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of our collaboration with, our media partneris spotlighting participating brands through a dedicated interview feature in their event coverage.

We are proud to share thathas been invited to take part in this opportunity, providing us with a valuable platform to showcase our vision, innovation, and strategic presence at this landmark event.

This initiative offers an excellent opportunity to further reinforce Lucid's leadership in electric mobility and highlight our commitment to redefining sustainable luxury in the Kingdom and across the region.

Q :What role does cross-industry collaboration play in accelerating sustainable mobility in the region?

A collaboration is essential in building the foundation for a sustainable mobility ecosystem. It enables alignment between automakers, energy providers, regulators, infrastructure developers, and tech innovators. In the GCC, this kind of integration is especially important given the scale of transformation underway. By working together, we can accelerate EV adoption, establish robust charging infrastructure, and create seamless user experiences that make electric mobility a viable choice for everyone.

Q is your organization contributing to innovation in EV technology or infrastructure?

A Lucid, innovation is at the core of everything we do-from our proprietary EV powertrain technology to our relentless focus on efficiency, range, and performance. Our vehicles are designed and engineered in-house, allowing us to push the boundaries of what electric mobility can deliver. In the region, we're also exploring partnerships that support infrastructure growth and customer experience, contributing to the long-term success of the EV ecosystem.

Q are the biggest challenges currently facing the EV sector in the GCC, and how can events like EVS Saudi help address them?

A GCC's EV sector is growing rapidly, but there are challenges that need collective solutions. These include scaling up charging infrastructure, increasing consumer awareness, and aligning regulatory frameworks across borders. Events like EVS Saudi are critical platforms for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. They bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to tackle these issues and create a roadmap for sustainable growth.

Q do you see public-private partnerships evolving in Saudi Arabia's mobility transition?

A partnerships are becoming increasingly central to Saudi Arabia's mobility ambitions. We're seeing greater alignment between government vision and private sector capabilities, especially as the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 goals. These partnerships are not only enabling large-scale infrastructure projects but also creating space for innovation, investment, and long-term value creation. As a leader in advanced EV manufacturing, Lucid is excited to play a role in this collaborative journey toward a more sustainable and electrified future.

May 4–6, 2025Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia