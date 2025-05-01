Middle East Tourism Destinations Respond To Climate, Perception And Evolving Consumer Demands



Industry experts at ATM 2025 highlight regional innovation in traveller safety, cultural preservation, and cross-border collaboration as essential pillar of sustainable tourism growth

Cruise, hospitality, insurance, and development sectors align on advancing traveller trust, safety, and experience According to UN Tourism, the Middle East recorded tourist arrivals 32% above 2019 levels in 2024 - the fastest recovery of any region globally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 April 2025: The global travel landscape is increasingly complex, influenced by climate change, environmental concerns, and changing traveller expectations. In the Middle East, destinations are proactively adapting their tourism strategies to tackle these challenges by focusing on resilience, innovation, and long-term value. The region is addressing issues such as extreme weather, shifting consumer behaviours, and geopolitical pressures with agility and ambition.

According to UN Tourism, international tourist arrivals reached 1.4 billion in 2024, marking a 99% recovery to pre-pandemic levels and an 11% increase compared to 2023. The Middle East led this rebound, recording arrivals that were 32% higher than in 2019, making it the fastest-recovering region worldwide.

At Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, panellists at the session on“Redefining Tourism Products in Uncertain Times”, held in partnership with the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council, discussed how the Middle East is innovating to ensure traveller safety, preserve cultural and environmental assets, and enhance its appeal as a trusted, forward-thinking destination.

Hon. Ghada Shalaby , Executive Director, Egyptian Hotel Association , said: 'Over the past decade, Egypt has faced several challenges, and we wanted to tailor make our approach to the tour operators and to the end consumer as well... especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when we communicated our health and safety procedures. By the end of 2023, we had reached our big figures for tourist arrivals, which continued into 2024.'

During the high-level session on the ATM 2025 Global Stage, cruise industry experts emphasised the sector's advancements in sustainability. They noted that modern ships now operate under some of the strictest environmental regulations in tourism, especially in sensitive areas like the Red Sea. The discussion also addressed how perceptions, more generally, influenced by media coverage and travel advisories, can misrepresent conditions on the ground and impact travel decisions.

Ibrahim Osta , Global Tourism Lead, Chemonics International , commented:“So we have travel media, but you also have the general media. What the media reports has an implication on the interest in that market and the willingness for [tourists] to come [and visit]; this makes the job of the tourism authorities much more difficult.”

During the session, delegates heard how perceptions of instability, which are often amplified by social media and outdated advisories, can impact demand for insurance. They emphasised the importance of collaborative storytelling, investing in green infrastructure, and engaging new source markets by offering diverse experiences and cross-border itineraries.

Danielle Curtis , Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market , said:“ATM serves as an essential platform for cross-sector dialogue, particularly on issues that affect the future of travel in complex environments. By bringing together representatives from insurance, hospitality, development, and the cruise industry, we are contributing to creating a more connected and resilient tourism ecosystem in the Middle East and beyond.'

