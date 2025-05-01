Second Fidan Hajiyeva's Int'l Opera Festival Wraps Up With Grand Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The grand closing of the 2nd Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival has taken place in a festive atmosphere in the magnificent hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The brilliant gala concert was not just the culmination of a musical marathon, but a real celebration, where the highest skill, spiritual generosity and boundless love for classical art were combined.

TV presenter Saleh Bagirov became the voice of the evening, telling about the cultural mission of the festival - to convey to a wide audience the greatness of opera art, inspire a new generation, unite in the name of high values.

Over the course of seven busy days, concerts were held on different stages of Baku, in which not only famous artists participated, but also young talents from 6 to 16 years old. For many of them, this was the first performance on the big stage - and the first step into the world of high art.

From the first sounds of the symphony orchestra of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, conducted by a special guest from Germany, Maestro Boian Videnoff, the hall was filled with energy capable of touching the most delicate strings of the human soul. His bright, precise, emotionally rich interpretation of the scores made each piece truly alive.

The best voices of Azerbaijan came out on stage one after another, each of them like a precious stone in the crown of opera art. The audience admired the performances of People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva and Gulnaz Ismayilova - two divas who embody the grace, strength and lyricism of the national vocal school.

Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Farida Mammadova, Sabina Vahabzade, Adil Akhundov, Farid Aliyev shone - each of them demonstrated the depth of their performing talent and incredible emotional expressiveness. And, of course, young talents who have already won the public's recognition - laureates of international competitions Mahir Tagizade, Atesh Garayev, Taleh Yakhyayev.

The audience enjoyed the pearls of world opera - the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini, Pietro Mascagni, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Francesco Cilea, Georges Bizet. Each performance was met with a storm of applause, and the stage literally breathed drama, passion and delight.

The director of the gala evening was the honored artist Hafiz Guliyev, who masterfully brought to life the extravaganza of harmony of theater and music.

The culmination of the evening was a long ovation, with which the audience greeted the artists standing. Bouquets of flowers, shining eyes, words of gratitude in the audience became the best recognition of the significance of the festival. It was an evening that gave an unforgettable feeling of involvement in high art - the art of opera, which is always alive, modern and infinitely relevant.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day, and Milli.

<p></p> <p></p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="400" src="" width="670"><p></p>