Notice Of Results

|US (toll-free)
|+1 877 836 0271
|UK (toll-free)
|+44 (0)800 756 3429
|Web Audio
|Replay Information
Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company's 1Q25 Trading Statement on its website at and make a supplementary presentation available at .
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company PLC
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|...
| Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
|FTI Consulting
|...
|U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations
About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.
