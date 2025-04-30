1.6 Million Active Subscribers At SSC, Including 1.375 Million Jordanians

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Wednesday announced that the number of active subscribers under its umbrella has reached 1.6 million, including 1.375 million Jordanians and 225,000 non-Jordanians.

In a statement to mark International Workers' Day, the SSC stressed the importance of ensuring that all workers in Jordan, regardless of gender or nationality, are protected under social security and provided with a safe work environment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The corporation described social security as a“crucial” pillar of the national protection system, offering income security to workers and their families upon retirement, disability, death, temporary unemployment, or maternity, in addition to protection from work-related injuries.

The SSC said that the cumulative number of retirees has reached some 368,000, including 250,000 active pensioners, among them 58,751 women. The number of eligible dependents currently receiving pension benefits stands at 166,161.

The SSC stressed the legal obligation for all employers to enrol their workers in the social security system for the entire duration of their employment and based on their actual wages, regardless of workforce size, to ensure that no worker exits the labour market without access to a retirement pension.

The corporation also noted that over 117,000 maternity benefit claims have been processed for insured women in the private sector, benefiting more than 81,000 female subscribers.

The SSC has expanded protections for working women through its "Reaya" (Care) programme, which supports childcare either at home or through nurseries.

A total of 25,575 women have benefited from the programme, including 22,657 who received home care support and 2,918 who used nursery services.