'De-Escalate Tensions': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Dials EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif What He Said

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States has called on India and Pakistan to reduce tensions, reiterating its support for working with New Delhi to combat terrorism. It also urged Islamabad to assist in the investigation of the“unconscionable” terror attack in Pahalgam, according to a PTI report.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate discussions on Wednesday with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the“horrific” terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Rubio“reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, PTI reported.

During his discussion with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of condemning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and called for Pakistan's cooperation in the investigation of what he described as an "unconscionable attack."

What did Rubio and Sharif talk?

Rubio also urged Pakistan to engage with India in efforts to reduce tensions, restore direct communication channels, and support regional peace and stability in South Asia, PTI reported.

As reported by PTI, Rubio and Sharif“reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence.”

Following the brutal attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that India would track down and punish every terrorist involved, along with their supporters. He asserted that India would pursue them relentlessly, even to the ends of the Earth.

"I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us."

