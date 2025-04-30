89 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region In The Last Two Days Of April

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the last two days of April, 89 people were evacuated from the Donetsk region as part of mandatory evacuation efforts.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional state administration, shared this update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region continues. In April, we resettled 174 Donetsk residents in safer regions of Ukraine free of charge. Among them are 21 children and 60 people with limited mobility," Filashkin stated.

He further reported that the 89 evacuees came from the Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Komar, Toretsk, and Kramatorsk communities. Of these, 22 people required resettlement and, based on their preferences, were relocated to the Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Zakarpattia regions.

Filashkin expressed gratitude to the volunteers, charitable and humanitarian organizations, Ukrzaliznytsia, and the regions that have been hosting and assisting evacuees.

As reported by Ukrinform, a mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook