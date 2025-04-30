Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
89 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region In The Last Two Days Of April

89 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region In The Last Two Days Of April


2025-04-30 07:09:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last two days of April, 89 people were evacuated from the Donetsk region as part of mandatory evacuation efforts.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional state administration, shared this update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region continues. In April, we resettled 174 Donetsk residents in safer regions of Ukraine free of charge. Among them are 21 children and 60 people with limited mobility," Filashkin stated.

He further reported that the 89 evacuees came from the Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Komar, Toretsk, and Kramatorsk communities. Of these, 22 people required resettlement and, based on their preferences, were relocated to the Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Zakarpattia regions.

Filashkin expressed gratitude to the volunteers, charitable and humanitarian organizations, Ukrzaliznytsia, and the regions that have been hosting and assisting evacuees.

As reported by Ukrinform, a mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook

MENAFN30042025000193011044ID1109493907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search