Would The Coalition Lower Energy Bills By More Than Labor? We Asked 5 Experts

Debate over high energy bills and the broader cost-of-living crisis have been central to the federal election campaigns of the major parties. Both Labor and the Coalition say their energy policies are the best way to bring household power costs down – but which side is right?

The Coalition has pledged to build seven nuclear reactors at the sites of former coal plants, should it win government. Under its gas plan , the Coalition would compel large gas companies to reserve gas for domestic use, and expand gas production and infrastructure.

Labor has set a target of ensuring renewable energy forms 82% of Australia's electricity mix by 2030. It would spend A$20 billion to expand and modernise the electricity grid , and has promised to reduce the price of home batteries for households with rooftop solar by about 30%.

So, would the Coalition's plan reduce energy bills by more than Labor's? We asked five experts, and all of them said“no”. Here are their detailed responses.