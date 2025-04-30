TGM REENTERS THE PHOENIX MARKET WITH ACQUISITION OF MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN CHANDLER, AZ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TGM Ocotillo Bay is within a mile of the Price Road Corridor, largest high-tech employment hub in Arizona, including Intel's largest manufacturing facility in the world. TGM believes Chandler has some of the strongest fundamentals of the Phoenix submarkets because of its convenient access to desirable live/work/play opportunities. In addition to having the number 1 school district in the state of Arizona, Chandler ranked at number 37 in Fortune's 2024 "50 Best Places to Live for Families" list, the sole Arizona city to make the cut. The City of Chandler is one of the most financially stable cities in the United States which is reflected in the city receiving AAA ratings from each of the major bond rating agencies (Moody's, S&P Global, Fitch from 2023 through June 2024).

Completed in 1997 and partially renovated in 2015, we believe the design, layout and construction of the apartments are excellent with one- two- and three-bedroom apartments. TGM will be undertaking renovations of apartment interiors with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, flooring, lighting, and hardware fixtures. Bathrooms will be renovated to match the finishes of the kitchen. Community amenities include two swimming pools with sundecks and grills, a landscaped entertainment courtyard with bocce ball, an outdoor fireplace, lounge, and grill area, a contemporary fitness center with yoga/spinning room, and lake views from many buildings and amenity areas. TGM plans to transform the current clubhouse with modern, state-of-the-art amenities.

"We believe TGM Ocotillo Bay is an excellent community with exceptional bones and an irreplaceable lakefront location. The community presented the ideal opportunity to re-enter the Phoenix market," said TGM's Managing Principals Zach Goldman and John Gochberg. "We look forward to implementing our signature renovation strategy to add value for our residents and investors alike."

Ocotillo Bay was marketed by CBRE's Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen.

About TGM

Founded in 1991, TGM is an investment advisory firm organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of April 30, 2025, TGM has invested in 142 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg , Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TGM