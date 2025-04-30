United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) Warns Against Unilateral Actions, Calls For Political Actors To Focus On Establishing A Consensual Path To Elections

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is concerned about recent political and security developments and warns against the risk of escalatory unilateral actions by political and security actors.

UNSMIL calls on all political and security actors to refrain from taking steps that could jeopardize the process of consultation and compromise the fragile peace and stability of the country.

The transition process in Libya has been characterized by deepening political divisions resulting from unilateral actions. Continuing along this path risks further fragmentation of state institutions.

We call upon the political and security actors to commit to creating the necessary conditions for constructive consultations to establish a consensual political framework that will lead the country to credible and inclusive elections. This is essential for the realization of the aspirations of the Libyan people for a representative government and a unified, stable, and prosperous country.

