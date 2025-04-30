Qatar Foundation Honours Winners Of 2025 Akhlaquna Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, honoured the 2025 winners of Qatar Foundation's Akhlaquna and Akhlaquna Junior Awards, as they were celebrated for the ethical values they exemplify at an Education City ceremony.

The Akhlaquna Day event at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) saw 14 winners of the Akhlaquna Award, who led impactful community initiatives across Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, being recognised, in the presence of ministers, officials, and the parents of the awardees.

Nine students were honoured in the Akhlaquna Junior Award category, which celebrates children who demonstrate noble values in their daily life. Among them were two students from QF schools: Ghalia Abdullah Al Muqbali from Qatar Academy Msheireb, and Jassim Hamad Al Malki from Qatar Academy Al Wakra.

Additionally, three students received the Akhlaquna Youth Award for promoting ethics and social responsibility among their peers, including Salem Khalid Al Hajri from Qatar Leadership Academy, part of QF's Pre-University Education.

The Qatar Individual Contributions Award went to Najla Al Kuwari for her 'Young Mothers' initiative, which aims to empower young mothers and enhance their role in society. Omar Farooq Al Awadhi, from Bahrain, received the GCC Individual Contributions Award for his 'Ana Laha' initiative, which showcases real-life scenarios reflecting compassion and solidarity within his home country, and aims to strengthen social bonds and promote cooperation among community members.

These awards – presented in the year that marks the 30th anniversary of QF – reflect Akhlaquna's mission to highlight role models who embody noble human values and to promote a culture of ethics and responsibility within and beyond Qatar.

Najla Al Kuwari expressed her pride in receiving the Akhlaquna Award for Individual Contributions, noting that her initiative was inspired by her own journey as a mother. She said:“I started this initiative because I didn't want any mother to face motherhood alone. I believe everyone has something valuable to give, time, skills, or empathy, and that belief sparked my responsibility to support new mothers.

“When I launched Young Mothers in 2013, I never imagined it would grow this much. I soon realised how many mothers needed support early on, which led to creating a platform for empowerment, shared experiences, and emotional support in a safe space.

“While I'm grateful for the award, the real reward is the impact it's had on mothers' lives. That's what matters most, it reflects the true meaning of giving back.

“I'm proud that something so simple could make a difference. We need a society that embraces everyone and lives by empathy and support, these are the pillars of strong, compassionate communities.”

Rashid Ali Al Adgham, a student at Al Maha Academy for Boys and one of the winners in the Akhlaquna Junior Award category, said:“I'm happy I got the title of Akhlaquna Ambassador. I think it's very important to be kind, generous, and to help others, just like the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us. I hope all children join this award because it helps us learn good values and be better people.”

Dina Hassan Ahmed, from Amjad International Academy, who is the supervisor of the students' submissions for the Akhlaquna Award, said:“Awards like Akhlaquna are important because they encourage students to live by strong values, at school, at home, and in the community.

“It's not just about recognition; it instills responsibility and gives students a real platform to turn values into action.

She highlighted student Shahd Ali Darwish from Amjad International Academy, and a junior category winner, who led a school campaign on respecting the elderly that positively impacted both students and parents.

“We strongly support student-led initiatives rooted in ethical and humanitarian values,” she said.“Knowledge alone is not enough to shape an engaged and responsible individual without a foundation of strong moral values. Ethics are what help build a generation that is conscious, responsible, and capable of making a positive impact on their community.”

During the ceremony, the launch of next year's Akhlaquna awareness campaign, titled 'Thank You', was announced. Aiming to promote a culture of gratitude and appreciation within the community and inspired by the words of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the campaign encourages the expression of gratitude to foster positivity and mutual respect within communities.

As part of the Akhlaquna Day celebration, an interactive exhibition saw 17 organisations showcase initiatives that promote ethical values and positive community impact. Activities included collaborations with the Theater Affairs Center, QF's edutainment TV series Siraj, and Dreema and Ehsan centers, alongside storytelling sessions and interactive competitions.