Sellars Celebrates 40 Years Of Cleanups With Messy Moments Giveaway

MILWAUKEE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellars , a Milwaukee company that was built on cleaning up spills, splashes and drips, is looking for "Messy Moments." As part of its 40th anniversary, Sellars wants anyone and everyone to submit any mess they've caused or encountered – whether it's at home, work or anywhere else.

Now through May 26, visit Sellars' Facebook page for a chance to win a $400 prize package. To enter, snap a picture of a problem area or situation and share it as a comment on that week's "Messy Moments" post. Be sure to mention what the mess is.

It could be orange juice spilled in the fridge, muddy paw prints on the floor, or spaghetti sauce on the wall.

Each week, a winner will be drawn and sent a $350 Visa e-card and $50 in Sellars' products, including the company's TOOLBOX® Blue Shop Towels, TOOLBOX® White Rags and Bravo paper towels.

"We all know stuff happens. Since it's our 40th anniversary of providing products that are used to wipe, clean and absorb, we thought it would be fun to share some of the unexpected messes that occur each and every day," said Michelle Gross, vice president of marketing for Sellars.

From Humble Beginnings to Nationwide Brands

Sellars was founded in 1985 in Milwaukee by John Sellars in his garage. John's first products were designed to replace the ineffective, expensive and messy "kitty litter" options that were regularly applied to absorb leaks, drips and spills on factory floors. In response, he created an absorbent mat and "socks" that could be put on floors and wrapped around machines.

In 1986 with sales ramping up, John's brother Bill joined Sellars. In 1987, the business moved into its first manufacturing facility in Milwaukee. In subsequent years, two more siblings came on board. Brother Tom filled the position of CEO and sister Kathy (Sellars) Huntsinger headed up human resources.

Today, Sellars has grown to more than 200 employees. The company operates three manufacturing plants and four distribution centers and holds 20 U.S. and 30 international patents. Sellars is known for its proprietary technology that enables it to make high-performing products from recycled materials. In addition, as part of its manufacturing process, the company recycles its own production waste to create some of its absorbents.

Many Ways to Wipe Up Messes

Trade professionals, DIYers and many homeowners are familiar with Sellars' TOOLBOX® Blue Shop Towels and TOOLBOX® White Rags. The TOOLBOX blue towels are made with 60% recycled fiber and are found in garages and homes, as well as auto shops and manufacturing plants. For DIYers, the white rags are great for painting, staining, wallpapering and many other uses indoors and out. Plus, they're made from up to 45% recycled fibers.

On the home front, Bravo paper towels are a durable, high-performance product that's made from 90% curb-side recycled paper and boxes. The towels are extremely absorbent, have superior scrub strength and are strong enough that they can be rinsed and reused several times. Bravo is also free of dyes, fragrances and elemental chlorines so it's "natural" in color.

Sellars' consumer products are available at retailers nationwide, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Blains Farm & Fleet, Tractor Supply, O'Reilly Auto Parts and NAPA.

For more information on Sellars and to see the company's products, visit Sellars .

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sellars is a leading manufacturer of shop towels, multi-use disposable wipers, towel and tissue and absorbent products. Sellars' products, which are sold under the ToolBox®, Clean Task® and MAYFAIR® brands, are made from recycled and renewable materials, are high performance and good for the environment. Sellars is committed to using sustainable practices in all business areas while serving our people, customers and the planet. Learn more about Sellars' 40 years of innovation at Sellars .

SOURCE Sellars

