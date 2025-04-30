EQS-News: BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2024

Revenues down 7.8 % year-on-year to EUR 169.3 million

EBITDA of EUR 13.3 million vs. EUR 21.2 million in 2023 (EBITDA adjusted for one-off costs for the subsequent bond issue and other extraordinary expenses: EUR 16.1 million)

Disciplined working capital management significantly strengthened operating cash flow

Continued focus on financial stability through optimized cost management Outlook 2025: Revenues expected to remain at the prior year level and EBITDA to increase by over 20% Frankfurt a. M., 30 April 2025 – BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH (bond; ISIN NO0012713520) today published its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024. In 2024, BOOSTER recorded a 7.8% decline in revenues to EUR 169.3 million (2023: EUR 183.6 million). This development reflects the continued weakness in the automotive sector. The company's EBITDA was adversely affected by an unfavourable product mix and decreased by 37.7% to EUR 13.3 million compared to EUR 21.2 million in the previous year. Adjusted for the one-time expenses of EUR 0.6 million related to the subsequent bond issue in May 2024 and other extraordinary expenses, EBITDA was down by 24.1%, amounting to EUR 16.1 million. The company's EBIT declined and totaled EUR 4.6 million in 2024 (2023: EUR 12.5 million). The Group net result is negative at EUR -5.0 million, compared to EUR 1.1 million in the prior year period. The BOOSTER Group's total assets stood at EUR 108.9 million on 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 114.8 million), which represents a decline by 5.1%. Fixed assets declined by 3.2% to EUR 42.0 million (31 December 2023: EUR 43.4 million), while current assets went down by 5.2% to EUR 66.3 million (31 December 2023: EUR 69.9 million). The decrease of inventories and receivables and other assets reflects the lower sales volume as well as the working capital optimization efforts in the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents increased by EUR 2.4 million to EUR 13.6 million. Equity capital was considerably affected by the negative Group result, which led to a decline by 45.0% to EUR 8.1 million on 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 14.8 million). Liabilities to banks and bond liabilities totalled EUR 59.3 million at the end of the reporting period (31 December 2023: EUR 62.0 million), which represented a decline by EUR 2.7 million. As of 31 December 2024, the bond was recognised as a liability of EUR 46.5 million, plus EUR 0.5 million capitalised interest. This reflects an increase of EUR 18.0 million through the tap of the existing bond for the refinancing of investment loans totaling EUR 19.0 million, including bullet interest of EUR 4.0 million, as well as a scheduled repayment of EUR 5.0 million during the year. The cash flow from operating activities improved noticeably and totaled EUR 19.5 million (2023: EUR 7.2 million). The disciplined working capital optimization efforts were a key driver of this positive development, while the consolidated loss for the period had an adverse impact. Outlook 2025 Ongoing geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties mean that the business environment for the automotive industry remains challenging in 2025. In particular, the newly introduced US trade tariffs could entail additional economic risks, the effects of which can hardly be predicted at present. In light of the current business trend, management nevertheless assumes that demand will stabilise and that the cost-cutting measures initiated last year will continue to have an impact. Management expects sales revenues to remain stable at the prior year level (2024: EUR 169.3 million) and EBITDA to increase by over 20% in 2025 (2024 EBITDA: EUR 13.3 million).

... About BOOSTER Group

The BOOSTER Group is an international supplier focused on the production and distribution of highly precise metal parts. BOOSTER Group comprises nine companies in five countries with production sites in China, Germany, Mexico and two locations in Slovakia. The BOOSTER Group's activities currently focus on components for turbochargers, which are primarily used in the automotive sector. As part of BOOSTER's growth strategy, the product portfolio has been expanded to include components for use in electrified or hydrogen-powered vehicles as well as for industrial or medical applications with a positive impact on efficiency and sustainability. BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH is the holding company of the BOOSTER Group and provides management, consulting and services for its domestic and foreign subsidiaries.

