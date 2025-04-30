Investornewsbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) CEO Spotlights Waterberg Project On Miningnewswire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is featured in the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast, where Co-Founder, Director, President and CEO Frank R. Hallam discusses the company's flagship Waterberg Project in South Africa. Hallam highlights how the deposit-discovered in 2011-stands apart with its shallow depth and exceptional thickness, enabling safer, more cost-efficient, and highly mechanized mining. Unlike traditional South African platinum operations that rely on deep, labor-intensive shafts, Waterberg allows for decline access and heavy machinery. Hallam also shares insights on Lion Battery Technologies, the company's joint venture exploring platinum and palladium applications in lithium batteries, as part of Platinum Group Metals' innovation strategy.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

