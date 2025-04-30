Princess Iman Hospital Project In Balqa Nears Completion Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) The construction of the Princess Iman Hospital in the Maadi area of Balqa Governorate has reached 70 percent completion, with finalization expected by the end of next month well ahead of the deadline stipulated in the project's tender documents. The expedited timeline is attributed to continuous oversight and an accelerated implementation schedule.The Ministry of Public Works and Housing said in a statement on Wednesday that Minister of Public Works Maher Abu Saman, accompanied by Secretary-General of the Royal Court Mohammad Abu Karaki, conducted an inspection tour of the hospital project site to review ongoing progress.During the visit, Minister Abu Saman was briefed by the supervising engineering team on the project's status, construction phases, and the current completion rate.The hospital's expansion was initiated following directives from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan during his visit to the site in late September. Subsequent technical assessments were carried out by the Ministry of Public Works, and the project site was officially handed over to the contractor on November 25 to commence preliminary and earthworks. The official tendering process began at the end of 2024.The scope of the hospital expansion includes the development of an outpatient clinic with eight specialized examination rooms and comprehensive diagnostic services, including a medical laboratory, an X-ray unit, and a mammography facility.The project also encompasses a dialysis unit equipped with 10 stations two of which are designated for isolation as well as essential support facilities such as registration, accounting, a pharmacy, patient waiting areas, staff amenities, and other auxiliary services.