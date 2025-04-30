Acting CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets UK Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Acting CEO of Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar HE Neerav Patel. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise in the media sector between the two countries. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

