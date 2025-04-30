Transplus Unveils AI Assistant To Power The Future Of Fleet And Logistics Operations

TransPlus provides a cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) built to improve fleet operations.

New embedded feature marks the first step in a broader AI initiative to drive customer efficiency, speed, and support.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TransPlus, a leader in Transportation Management Software (TMS) for freight and logistics companies, has announced the launch of a built-in AI Assistant designed to deliver real-time, intelligent support to users across its Fleet Manager and Logistics Manager platforms. This marks a foundational step in TransPlus' long-term strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its TMS ecosystem - transforming how customers interact with the software, solve problems, and make decisions."We're not just adding another feature - we're redefining how our users interact with technology,” said Jake McGuire, CEO of TransPlus.“By embedding AI directly into our platform, we're helping carriers and freight brokers move faster, make smarter decisions, and ultimately run more efficient operations. This is just the beginning of a broader AI evolution within TransPlus-we're committed to building tools that offer real value, not hype.”The AI Assistant - available to all users on the latest version of TransPlus' platforms - delivers intelligent, conversational support around the clock. Users can ask questions, submit screenshots, and receive clear, relevant responses in real time. Whether handling a simple how-to inquiry or a more complex operational question, the AI Assistant adapts to user needs and continues to evolve over time through ongoing interaction.Unlike legacy help systems, the Assistant doesn't rely on static knowledge articles. Instead, it uses dynamic learning to continuously improve its responses and expand its understanding of the platform and its users. When more complex issues arise, the system seamlessly escalates to the TransPlus support team - ensuring customers receive the level of help they need, when they need it.“AI has massive potential in our space - not just for support, but for dispatching, compliance, routing, billing, and more,” said Jordan Lipson, Chief Operating Officer at TransPlus.“This launch is our first step in a much larger journey to bring intelligent automation into every part of the logistics workflow.”The Assistant has already helped TransPlus customers resolve hundreds of queries since its beta release in 2024. With 24/7 accessibility and a constantly evolving AI model, it's delivering faster answers, reduced downtime, and greater user satisfaction.This new AI functionality complements TransPlus' continued investment in offering 'white glove' EDI onboarding and support, custom-built integrations, and robust data tools that empower freight companies to scale with confidence.Since 1995, TransPlus has helped trucking and logistics companies across North America improve efficiency, compliance, and visibility with its end-to-end TMS solutions. With AI now embedded directly into the platform, the company is doubling down on its mission to simplify operations for modern fleets.To learn more about TransPlus or to see the AI Assistant in action, visit or contact ....

Sean Chang

TransPlus Software

+1 888-312-2647

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.