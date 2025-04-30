What Kids Really Want On Dream Holiday: 90% Children Are Looking For Connection, Adventure And Family Bonding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experience Abu Dhabi commissioned research from 7,000 children around the world to find out what their dream holiday looks like

























A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



90% are looking for opportunities to connect and make new friends while on holiday

89% want family holidays that feel like stepping into their favourite games, films, and fantasy worlds 85% want make-believe activities, like being a race car driver, zookeeper or astronaut for a day



ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HE Nouf Al-Bushlaibi, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing & Communications, DCT Abu Dhabi

Think back to your most treasured holiday as a child. Was it the people you met, the places you explored, or the adventures that sparked your imagination? Quite likely, it was all three. As both a parent and a marketer, I often return to that question - exploring how we can help families reconnect with that sense of wonder and bring imagination to life.

In today's travel landscape, families are overwhelmed with choices, destinations compete for attention, and the pressure to plan the 'perfect' getaway can sometimes overshadow what really matters. For the Kids Recommended initiative, part of our summer campaign, we wanted to cut through the noise and refocus on the true essence of a meaningful holiday - seen through the eyes of the ones it's meant for.

To do that, we commissioned global research* and spoke with over 7,000 children aged 5 to 12 and their parents across nine countries - including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, India, China, and more - to uncover what they value most: connection, exploration, and unforgettable shared experiences.

The universal language of play and connection

Most striking of all was that 90% of kids said they want opportunities to make new friends on holiday, and 98% see holidays a valuable time to have fun with their family without the distractions of daily life. In an era often dominated by screens and solo play, that deep desire for human connection-across borders, backgrounds and time zones-was profoundly moving.

It's not just about connection. Kids are dreaming big. 89% of them told us they want holidays that feel like stepping inside their favourite games, films or fantasy worlds. Zookeepers, astronauts, racing champions-85% of young respondents wanting to become the characters they admire, even if just for a day.

Not passive consumers of entertainment, they're active dreamers, seeking stories they can live out loud.

To bring our research to life, we handed the holiday planning over to the children themselves. The result was a seven-day itinerary created by kids, filled with waterparks, wildlife, culture, creativity and plenty of downtime. It's joyful, balanced, and most importantly, it's all possible right here in Abu Dhabi. A place that speaks the language of children: curious, imaginative and full of heart.

With a Kids Recommended itinerary, we are handing parents a blueprint to their kids' ultimate dream holiday.

Data-Led Creativity

Kids Recommended reiterates our overarching approach of data-driven destination marketing- going deeper into understanding what matters to travellers around the world. This campaign embodies our commitment to insight-driven storytelling. It's emotional, authentic, and experience-led. At its core, it positions Abu Dhabi as a place where memories are made, bonds are deepened, and every family finds space to connect in their own way.

Whether it's racing at Yas Marina Circuit, encountering wildlife at Emirates Park Zoo, or stepping into fantasy worlds at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, kids can dream big, try new things, and feel right at home doing it with their loved ones.

And there's even more to discover. At teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, families can explore a world where art comes alive, light reacts to movement and every step sparks a new surprise. Opening later this year are Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will narrate the story of life on Earth and the origins of our universe.

Spotlight on authentic storytelling

Kids Recommended is proof of what's possible when we put real audience insight at the heart of a campaign. It aligns with our commitment to authentic, data-driven narratives, positioning Abu Dhabi as a family-friendly destination, demonstrating how destination marketing can be both bold and grounded, and reinforcing our focus on emotional storytelling.

Through our summer campaign, travellers can see why Abu Dhabi is the family holiday destination this summer, offering thrilling adventures, enriching cultural experiences, and relaxing escapes. What makes the destination stand out is its ability to cater to the diverse interests of families from all over the world.

This summer, we're inviting families from around the world to see Abu Dhabi through the eyes of a child-full of connection, adventure, and the freedom to play out the stories you love. Come and plant the seed for a lifelong journey of culture, curiosity and adventure. Isn't that the kind of holiday we all want?

Click here to watch the experiential film.



About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism -- Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism -- Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and

Media Contact: Mina Kiwan on ... or +971552426806

Note to Editors:

*Research methodology

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) commissioned independent research, surveying over 7,000 parents and children across multiple markets, including the UK, US, India, China, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The research focused on families with children aged 5–12 and included both parent and child responses. Parents were asked about travel decision-making and family holiday priorities, while children shared their dream holiday experiences through engaging, age-appropriate formats such as images and swiping questions. Robust quality controls were applied throughout to ensure data reliability.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





