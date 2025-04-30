Utimaco's Payment Hsmaas Available On IBM Cloud To Facilitate Payment Transactions

Paymentwall Leverages Payment HSM as-a-Service on IBM Cloud for Financial Services

AACHEN, Germany and CAMPBELL, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Utimaco, a global provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, is proud to announce its Payment HSM as-a-Service (Payment HSMaaS) is now available on IBM Cloud for Financial Services. This addition aims to bolster security and help support compliance obligations for financial institutions and payment service providers globally.

Payment HSMaaS, a fully cloud-hosted, PCI-compliant service, provides an alternative to operating on-premises Payment HSMs in customers' data centers. It helps to reduce the need to invest in hardware, secured facilities, and management resources designed to reduce the burden of PCI compliance, audit, and support. Banks can leverage the combination of IBM's deep financial industry expertise and enterprise cloud platform with Utimaco's Payment HSMaaS technology to unlock enhanced payments services for their customers. For example, Paymentwall, a global provider of payment solutions, has implemented Utimaco's Payment HSMaaS on IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help enhance the security of transactions and address their regulatory compliance requirements.

"We are excited our Payment HSM as-a-Service is available on IBM Cloud, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions for the financial sector," said Stefan Auerbach, CEO at Utimaco . "By offering our solution within IBM Cloud, we are providing financial institutions with a deployable, scalable, and enhanced payment security framework."

First introduced in 2019, IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to accelerate financial institutions' digital transformations with security at the forefront and it aims to help reduce risk throughout the supply chain by addressing resiliency, performance, and security for financial institutions as well as helping them address their regulatory compliance obligations.

"As the payments industry continues to evolve, financial institutions need technological solutions that can help them remain competitive while maintaining security and their regulatory compliance posture," said Prakash Pattni, MD Financial Services Digital Transformation, IBM Cloud . "IBM has a long history of innovation in the payments industry and the addition of Utimaco furthers our mission helping clients meet the unique requirements of this industry."

Utimaco's Payment HSMaaS capabilities integrate with Paymentwall's existing environment based on IBM Cloud, helping to enable enhanced security for cashless payment processing and a comprehensive suite of payment services worldwide.

"Security is paramount in the digital payments industry, and Utimaco's Payment HSM as-a-Service on IBM Cloud has enabled us to prepare the infrastructure for our new product, including the protection and compliance controls we need," said Volodymyr Kovalyov, Chief Architect at Paymentwall. "Both the Utimaco and IBM teams have provided valuable support throughout the process, and their expertise aligns with our commitment to deliver seamless and secure transactions across global market."

Utimaco's Payment HSM as-a-Service is now available via IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

Organizations interested in learning more about this service can visit the service listing in the IBM Cloud Catalogue or by visiting IBM Cloud for Financial Services ..

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management and data protection as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions. Find out more on .

About Paymentwall

Paymentwall is a global payments platform that provides businesses with comprehensive payment solutions across 200+ countries. With a secure and seamless transaction processing infrastructure, Paymentwall empowers merchants to accept payments worldwide. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Utimaco

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED