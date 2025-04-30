Baku Hosts Concert Honoring Legendary Composer Sofia Gubaidulina

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan to Azerbaijan has hosted a concert titled "Daughter of Two Worlds" dedicated to the memory of the outstanding composer Sofia Gubaidulina (1931-2025) and organised by the Tatar Community of Azerbaijan and the Baku Music Academy, Azernews reports.

The event curators, including Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Senior Lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina and Peace Ambassador, Director of the Department of Humanitarian and Commercial Projects of the Moscow State University "Europe-Asia" of the Institute for Peace Culture (UNESCO), member of the Azerbaijan Cultural Association Renat Ilyazov.

At the opening, the Chairman of the Tatar Community of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor, Veteran of Labour of Azerbaijan, Elmira Ilyazova and Renat Ilyazov addressed the assembled audience with greetings.

The host of the event, Alena Inyakina, spoke about the creative path of Sofia Gubaidulina - an incredibly titled and world-famous author, a person of rare dignity and equally rare modesty, whose name has become a symbol of modern academic musical art, and whose creative legacy is one of the most significant contributions to the development of academic music of the 20th century.

The audience was also able to see footage from a documentary chronicle and fragments of an interview with the composer herself, in which she shares her thoughts on music, creativity, art and man.

The concert program included piano miniatures by Sofia Gubaidulina performed by laureates of international competitions - Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, BMA teacher Nargiz Kangarli and BMA student Narmin Guneshova, poems of classical poets were recited, presented by Renat Ilyazov and poet, translator, member of the Academy of Russian Folk Poetry Zaur Jafarov, and a dance to the music of Sofia Gubaidulina performed by ballerina and choreographer Natella Kadimova was demonstrated.

During the concert, the audience was in for a surprise, specially prepared for the event. This is the Baku premiere of three vocal miniatures by the composer, performed by laureate of international competitions, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, Yulia Heydarova and Alena Inyakina.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.