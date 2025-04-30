Sharad Pawar Supports Congress’ Demand For Parliament Session On Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, April 30 (IANS) NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday supported the Congress' demand for a special parliament session over the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Our allies have demanded a special session. This session will be useful to send a message to the world that after this terror attack, the entire India, all political parties and the society stand united,” said Pawar while addressing the media persons in Thane after the ceremony of public dedication of the newly constructed goddess Tulajabhavani temple by NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special session of the Parliament.

Pawar, when asked about terrorists asking the religion of victims, said that the attack on Pahalgam is an attack on the country.

“Those whose families were martyred in this attack have paid the price for this country. Therefore, now no one should bring the issues of religion, caste and language. If any forces are attacking Indians today, as countrymen, we will have to come together without expecting anything. We have full support for whatever measures the Prime Minister and other colleagues are taking in this regard,” he said.

Earlier, Pawar had cautioned the Centre on retaliatory actions against Pakistan, saying any decision should be carefully considered as Islamabad won't remain silent.

“Today we may take such decisions, but tomorrow Pakistan will also respond. I don't believe Pakistan will remain silent,” he said.

Later, the NCP-SP state chief, Jayant Patil, said that the country expects strong action from the Central government.

“There has been a strong demand from Indians for many years to take back the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A strong action is the need of the hour, and we as an opposition, support any action against Pakistan,” said Patil.