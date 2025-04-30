Aim Ltd Positioned As A Leader And Ace Performer In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm: Data Governance Solutions By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middleton, Massachusetts, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Data Governance Solutions vendors. Aim Ltd, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named Aim Ltd a 2025 technology leader in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: Data Governance Solutions, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arun U , Analyst, QKS Group ,“Aim Ltd's dataBelt platform enables how organizations handle data governance, compliance, and digital transformation challenges. This innovative no-code solution provides a comprehensive suite of interconnected modules that deliver unparalleled data management capabilities.

What sets dataBelt apart is its seamless integration with existing systems through API connectors, which simplifies the adoption process. The platform supports all data governance challenges using advanced machine learning and robotic processing, ensuring that organizations can navigate complex regulatory landscapes with ease. Additionally, it provides specialized capabilities for fraud detection and investigation, enabling businesses to proactively manage risks. Their strategic product roadmap, focus on AI-driven data transformation, and seamless integration within modern data ecosystems have earned it a strong rating across technology excellence and customer impact, securing its position among the leaders as an Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix: Data Governance Solutions, 2025." Arun added.

QKS Group defines Data governance as the principles, practices, standards, and tools that manage an organization's data assets throughout its lifecycle. It provides data management, quality, visibility, security, and compliance capabilities across the organization by aligning data-related requirements with business strategy. An effective data governance solution makes data easily accessible for data-driven decision-making while safeguarding it from unauthorized access and ensuring regulatory compliance. The solution performs key functions, including master data management, data quality, data catalogs, and data privacy and protection, to support business decision-making. Global regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), drive organizations to adopt data governance frameworks to protect their data. Organizations can leverage data governance solutions to improve their business initiatives by making their data responsible, ethical, compliant, and accountable.

Aim Ltd's dataBelt has established itself as a technology leader in data governance market by offering critical capabilities like data discovery, data quality, data classification, data lineage and data catalog. The platform integrates data policies and glossaries into its native micro-service tools, translating them into actionable business rules. These rules manage data lifecycles, ensuring compliance with regulations like GDPR and other corporate governance requirements. Additionally, by automating manual processes such as data discovery, profiling, and classification, dataBelt reduces human error and facilitates fraud detection, error identification, and regulatory compliance through its AI-driven analytics engine.”

We are delighted that Aim and the dataBelt® platform have been recognized again by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS) as being a world technology leader in data governance software and in pole position as the Ace Performer of 2025. Our thanks go to those customers who gave QKS such positive feedback during the global SPARK MatrixTM: review.

DataBelt is an innovative single-platform design which provides a no-code, total data governance solution for organizations to transform, data democratize and become data-led as part of the data economy.

DataBelt is a young product that has achieved a great deal already. We look forward to continuing to be a go-to platform for organizations that want to truly understand and leverage insight into their data, ensuring better decision making, compliance and risk-free operations.

About Aim Ltd

Aim Ltd is a UK based multi-million dollar international business to business (B2B) service provider offering a comprehensive range of business change services and technology solutions to the public, private and third sectors, focusing on all aspects of IT, AI, business change management and automation with special focus on data governance, GRC, IT/cyber security, privacy, business continuity, disaster recovery and resilience.

We have developed our world-leading regulatory software technology platform suite dataEstate® comprising dataBelt® and dataServe®.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

