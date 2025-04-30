Fatpipe To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell On May 2, 2025, Celebrating Public Listing And Continued Global Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN ) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), today announced it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The event commemorates FatPipe's recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and celebrates its accelerating growth and innovation in software-defined networking and cybersecurity technologies. FatPipe's leadership team, including Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Ragula Bhaskar and Co-Founder and CTO Sanchaita Datta, will join employees, strategic partners, and distinguished guests at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, to mark this milestone.

"Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a proud moment for FatPipe and marks the beginning of our next chapter of growth," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe. "This celebration reflects more than two decades of innovation, the trust of our 2,500+ customers worldwide, and the incredible dedication of our global team. As enterprises modernize their networks to meet the demands of a cloud-driven world, FatPipe stands uniquely positioned to deliver the secure, reliable, and scalable solutions they require. We are excited for what lies ahead as we continue to expand our footprint and shape the future of secure enterprise connectivity."

FatPipe has been a pioneer in software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) since its founding, with a portfolio of 13 foundational patents covering multi-path routing, failover, encryption, and secure connectivity. Today, the Company offers a comprehensive suite of SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Network Monitoring Services (NMS) products designed to unify, secure, and optimize enterprise networks across cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. With strong customer bases in the United States and India and ongoing expansion initiatives across Southeast Asia and Mexico, FatPipe is well positioned for continued global growth.

The Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live on the Nasdaq website at , beginning at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2025. Photos and video highlights of the event will also be shared across FatPipe's social media channels following the ceremony.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit . Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

