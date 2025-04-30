403
Toyota And Lexus Hand Six Figure UK Consumer Account To Hope&Glory
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hope&Glory has been appointed to lead strategic planning and creative campaign development for Toyota GB, the UK's sales and marketing organisation for largest automobile manufacturer in the world. The agency will work across both the Toyota and Lexus brands in the UK.
The agency won the work following a wide-ranging competitive pitch handled by Ingenuity. There was no incumbent agency for this joint consumer brief. The brands have also worked with agencies including MSL and The PR Network in Europe.
Hope&Glory's brief includes engaging new and existing audiences by delivering creative“passion point” campaigns and activating against the brands' sports sponsorships, including Toyota's multi-year English Cricket Board (ECB) partnership (pictured) and Lexus' tennis properties.
Emma Lane, general manager of brand communications for the Toyota, Lexus and Kinto brands, said:“Hope&Glory stood out in a very competitive pitch process. Impressing us with their strategic vision, thinking, and understanding of our brand, which they combined with some very clever creativity and an ability to shape campaigns that work across our brand and sponsorship platforms and differing audiences and channels."
Hope&Glory's joint MD Seb Dilleyston and associate director Jess Holmes will lead the account, reporting into Toyota's head of PR and communications, Charlie Holcomb.
Dilleyston said:“The opportunity to continue growing both the Toyota and Lexus brands in the UK is a fantastic chance for us to execute creative campaigns that grab attention and help to solidify the Toyota masterbrand position in the automotive space.”
The sports sponsorship activity for Toyota and Lexus adds to Hope&Glory's work for the likes of the FA, Carlsberg, Pepsi, IHG, VMO2, Peloton and IMG.
The agency was recently named as one of PRovoke Media's 50 Best Agencies in the UK and one of the 10 UK Agencies of the Year.
