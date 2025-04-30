Rayne Nutrition Relaunches Skin Relief Dry Dog Food To Support Dogs With Atopic Dermatitis And Food Sensitivities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Formulated by board-certified veterinarians and PhD veterinary nutritionists,addresses an unserved need in treating atopic dermatitis. The clinically-backed ingredients in Skin Relief provide a multi-indication nutrition solution making it appropriate to aid in the management of atopic dermatitis, osteoarthritis, obesity, early-stage congestive heart failure, and acute and chronic pancreatitis

A recent survey of pet owners who had been feeding Rayne Nutrition's Skin Relief Dry Dog Food for up to 18 months found consistent evidence of the formula's broad-spectrum of benefits. 92% of respondents reported that their dogs had healthy, nicely formed stools while feeding Skin Relief, with the remaining 8% noting improved fecal consistency. In addition to digestive support, 82% of surveyed dog parents observed great or improving joint health, and 72% shared that their dog's skin and coat appeared healthy or were visibly improving 22.

Dr. Sandy Valverde, DVM, CCRT the head of the independent Rayne Clinical Advisory Team (CAT) shared her experience with recommending Skin Relief to dog parents in the diet's small bag phase: "I prefer Skin Relief from Rayne because of its versatility. The diet is formulated to help manage atopic dermatitis in dogs and it's a higher protein, lower fat option than other comparable products making it a great choice for patients with weight concerns or osteoarthritis."

Up to 15% of the canine population may be impacted by atopic dermatitis and 58% of dogs with skin disease can have atopic dermatitis 23. A significant number of these dogs often require a multimodal treatment plan, including targeted nutrition.

Skin Relief is formulated with white fish and marine microalgae-both of which are rich sources of the Omega-3 fatty acids EPA/DHA. When directly consumed, these undersaturated Omega-3s have been proven to reduce pruritus and inflammation, the clinical signs associated with atopic dermatitis 2,4-6.

Three out of four pet owners who visit their general practice veterinarian more than three times for evaluation of their pets' skin condition reach a tipping point of frustration 24. "We know how frustrating skin issues can be for dogs, pet owners, and veterinary teams," said Dr. Anthony DeCarlo, CEO of Rayne Nutrition . "In my 40+ years of veterinary medicine, I've never seen a one-size-fits-all solution to treating dogs' skin. Skin Relief was developed to offer a diet with whole food, minimally-processed ingredients for veterinarians that reduces the risk of exposure to common food allergens while supporting the skin barrier and immune system with high-quality, minimally processed ingredients."

With high protein, increased micronutrient levels, and lower fat and sodium content Skin Relief is likely suitable for long-term feeding in many healthy adult and senior dogs. Skin Relief has been formulated to meet the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) requirements for adult maintenance.

