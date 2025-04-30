403
Saudi Arabia Expresses Concern Over India-Pakistan Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 30 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday expressed concern over the heightened tensions and continued border fire between the India and Pakistan.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom appealed to both nations to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, resolve their disagreements through diplomatic channels, uphold the principles of good neighborliness, and strive for stability and peace for the welfare of their people and region, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release. (end)
