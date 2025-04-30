403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation Shutting Down Jerusalem Fund, Endowment Office
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab League condemned Wednesday the decision by Israeli extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to shut down the offices of the Jerusalem Fund and Endowment.
In a statement, the Arab League described the move as part of the occupation ongoing efforts to impose new facts on the ground aimed at undermining Palestinian presence and erasing the Arab identity of occupied Jerusalem.
The League stressed that this step continued Israeli occupation systematic closure of various institutions and organizations in East Jerusalem, alongside its ongoing policies of genocide, displacement, settlement expansion, and annexation, all in blatant violation of international law and the will of the international community.
The Arab League warned against Israel's continued policies to Judaize Jerusalem and weaken the resilience of its Palestinian residents.
It called on the international community to take serious and effective steps to force Israel to reverse its colonial and racist policies, uphold international resolutions, and provide protection to the Palestinian people to enable them to exercise their right to self-determination and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
mfm
In a statement, the Arab League described the move as part of the occupation ongoing efforts to impose new facts on the ground aimed at undermining Palestinian presence and erasing the Arab identity of occupied Jerusalem.
The League stressed that this step continued Israeli occupation systematic closure of various institutions and organizations in East Jerusalem, alongside its ongoing policies of genocide, displacement, settlement expansion, and annexation, all in blatant violation of international law and the will of the international community.
The Arab League warned against Israel's continued policies to Judaize Jerusalem and weaken the resilience of its Palestinian residents.
It called on the international community to take serious and effective steps to force Israel to reverse its colonial and racist policies, uphold international resolutions, and provide protection to the Palestinian people to enable them to exercise their right to self-determination and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment