Summit 7 And Hypori Partner To Enhance Mobile Security And Compliance For The Defense Industrial Base

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, a leading cybersecurity provider helping contractors meet DFARS and CMMC requirements, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with Hypori, a pioneer in secure virtual mobile access.

Already in the Beta Phase with clients, Summit 7 and Hypori are helping organizations in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) utilize mobile, virtual workspaces to ensure CMMC compliance and allow access to CUI data-further accelerating BYOD adoption by keeping sensitive data off mobile devices while maintaining personal privacy.

This partnership brings together Summit 7's compliance expertise and Hypori's virtual BYOD technology to help defense contractors:



Securely access CUI and enterprise apps from any mobile device

Exclude mobile devices from CMMC Level 2 assessment scope

Reduce costs associated with managing corporate devices (e.g., phone plans, hardware refreshes, inventory management) Support mobility without compromising security

"At Summit 7, we're focused on helping contractors meet compliance requirements in the most secure and efficient way possible," said Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7. "Hypori enables secure mobile access without added risk or complexity-eliminating the need to carry multiple devices when accessing multiple Microsoft 365 tenants, whether through an enclave or virtual desktop implementation."

"Summit 7 is a trusted name in the DIB when it comes to compliance. We're excited to support their mission by making secure mobile access easier and more efficient for contractors."

- Wayne Lewandowski, Chief Revenue Officer

Summit 7 and Hypori are working together to give defense contractors a simpler way to stay compliant and work securely-without extra devices or added risk.

For more information, visit or .

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is the trusted partner for DoD cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services, with the largest team of certified experts in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Specializing in NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance, Summit 7 supports proactive, excellence-driven federal contractors in securing their systems and achieving regulatory readiness.

About Hypori

Hypori is the mobile access platform enabling secure virtual access to enterprise apps and data from any mobile device with total personal privacy. The Hypori app never processes, stores, or transmits data and does not require traditional application and device management solutions that invade privacy. Trusted by global systems integrators, defense, government, healthcare, and other regulated industries, Hypori is built on a zero-trust architecture that meets the highest security certifications. Hypori's commitment to security and privacy using virtualization technology enables easy onboarding at scale and improves bring-your-own-device (BYOD) user adoption while reducing the attack surface and enterprise liability. We like to call it one device, zero worries. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX. Visit

