ALM Positioners And Path Robotics Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize AI-Powered Welding Automation

As part of this agreement, ALM Positioners has been named Path Robotics' Preferred Positioner Partner – the first-ever designation of its kind. This partnership expands their long-standing relationship, ensuring that AI-powered robotics and intelligent positioning technology work seamlessly together to improve accuracy and accelerate throughput in industrial automation.

"ALM is the perfect hardware partner for Path as we expand across North America," said Andy Lonsberry , CEO and Co-Founder of Path Robotics. "ALM's teams and products are best in class and known across the industries we serve. For years, we have seen ALM's products on shopfloors across the United States and admired the brand they have built in the positioning market. Together, we'll be able to bring even more innovative solutions to our customers."

A Solution Built for the Realities of Today's Manufacturing

Industries including heavy equipment, trailer manufacturing, energy, aerospace, and agriculture face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality, customized products at scale. These sectors face common hurdles: shortages of skilled welders, high part variability, and demand for faster lead times. Traditional automation solutions often fall short in these complex, variable environments.

The ALM-Path partnership offers a solution that addresses these pain points with intelligent automation designed for high-mix, multi-pass welding with extreme part variability. The combined system, based on Path Robotics AW3 and ALM Positioners , intelligently adapts to each part and weld path without reprogramming, making automation viable where it previously wasn't.

"Path's technology is changing the way manufacturers view automation," said Pat Pollock, President/CEO of ALM Positioners, Inc. "Their AI-driven solutions allow manufacturers to take advantage of the quality, throughput, and consistency of robotic welding, without all the programming and application challenges associated with traditional robotic automation. Path's technology, along with their transformational robots-as-a-service model, is an industry game changer. We are proud that they have chosen ALM as their positioner partner, and we are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with such a forward-thinking company."

Experience the Future of AI-Powered Welding

To see the new solution:



Stop by the Path Robotics booth at Automate in Detroit, Booth #8420 , from May 12-15

Schedule a meeting at Automate: Visit

About ALM Positioners

ALM Positioners is a leading manufacturer of innovative positioning equipment designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and ergonomics in manufacturing and welding operations. Learn more at .

About Path Robotics

Path Robotics develops state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision systems to make industrial robots intelligent. Learn more at .

SOURCE Path Robotics