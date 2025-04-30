AC Immune Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides A Corporate Update
|Program
|Milestone
|Expected in
| ACI-24.060
anti-Abeta active immunotherapy
|ABATE Phase 2 trial reaches 12-month treatment timepoint in the AD3 cohort (with interim results reported shortly thereafter)
|H2 2025
| active immunotherapy
|Further interim results from Part 1 of Phase 2 VacSYn trial in PD, including pharmacodynamics and biomarkers
|Q2 2025
|Initiation of Part 2 of VacSYn trial
|H2 2025
| ACI-19764
Small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor
|Lead declaration and initiation of IND-enabling studies
|Q2 2025
|IND/CTA filing
|H2 2025
| TDP-43
monoclonal antibody
|Validated pharmacodynamic assay for clinical readout
|H2 2025
|Morphomer-Tau aggregation inhibitors
|Lead declaration and initiation of IND-enabling studies
|H2 2025
|Morphomer a-syn aggregation inhibitor
|Lead declaration
|H2 2025
|TDP-43-PET tracer
|Initial Phase 1 readout in genetic frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
|H2 2025
| ACI-15916
a-syn-PET tracer
|Phase 1 readout in Parkinson's disease (PD)
|H2 2025
Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
- Cash position: The Company had total cash resources of CHF 145.7 million (CHF 165.5 million as of December 31, 2024), composed of CHF 20.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 125.7 million in short-term financial assets. The Company's cash balance provides sufficient capital resources into Q1 2027, without including potential milestones.
- R&D expenditures: R&D expenses in the period were CHF 15.9 million, compared with CHF 15.2 million for the comparable period in 2024. The expenses for the period were comprised mostly of ongoing clinical trial costs as well as personnel costs (including share-based payments), and regulatory, quality assurance, and intellectual property costs. G&A expenditures: G&A expenses in the period were CHF 4.4 million, compared with CHF 5.0 million for the comparable period in 2024. IFRS loss for the period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 19.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of CHF 17.9 million for the comparable period in 2024.
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.
SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, EU, GB, JP, KR, NO, RU and SG.
Forward looking statements
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|2,761
|2,651
|Right-of-use assets
|5,186
|5,437
|Intangible asset
|50,416
|50,416
|Long-term financial assets
|585
|415
|Total non-current assets
|58,948
|58,919
|Current assets
|Prepaid expenses
|3,607
|4,302
|Accrued income
|925
|1,099
|Other current receivables
|1,988
|1,104
|Short-term financial assets
|125,654
|129,214
|Cash and cash equivalents
|19,960
|36,275
|Total current assets
|152,134
|171,994
|Total assets
|211,082
|230,913
|Shareholders' equity and liabilities
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|2,230
|2,226
|Share premium
|478,999
|478,506
|Treasury shares
|(218)
|(218)
|Currency translation differences
|(1)
|(5)
|Accumulated losses
|(386,212)
|(368,239)
|Total shareholders' equity
|94,798
|112,270
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term deferred contract revenue
|3,956
|4,560
|Long-term lease liabilities
|4,142
|4,401
|Net employee defined benefit liabilities
|8,940
|8,844
|Total non-current liabilities
|17,038
|17,805
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|2,391
|2,658
|Accrued expenses
|11146
|12098
|Short-term deferred contract revenue
|84,676
|85,056
|Short-term lease liabilities
|1,033
|1,026
|Total current liabilities
|99,246
|100,838
|Total liabilities
|116,284
|118,643
|Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
|211,082
|230,913
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
( In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Contract revenue
|990
|-
|Total revenue
|990
|-
|Operating expenses
|Research & development expenses
|(15,916)
|(15,165)
|General & administrative expenses
|(4,443)
|(4,971)
|Other operating income/(expense), net
|(1)
|68
|Total operating expenses
|(20,360)
|(20,068)
|Operating loss
|(19,370)
|(20,068)
|Financial income
|687
|629
|Financial expense
|(54)
|(36)
|Exchange differences
|(292)
|1,613
|Finance result, net
|341
|2,206
|Loss before tax
|(19,029)
|(17,862)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Loss for the period
|(19,029)
|(17,862)
|Loss per share:
|(0.19)
|(0.18)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands)
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Loss for the period
|(19,029)
|(17,862)
|Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Currency translation differences:
|4
|16
|Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans (net of tax)
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(19,025)
|(17,846)
