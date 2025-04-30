It's A Doodle K9 Service Reveals New Batch Of Labradoodle Puppies For Adoption

Black Labradoodle

SOOKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new litter of Labradoodle puppies has been made available for adoption through It's a Doodle K9 Service, an established dog training and breeding provider based in British Columbia. The puppies, a mix of red, chocolate, and black Labradoodles, are part of a planned breeding program known for producing calm, well-socialized, and intelligent dogs suitable for families and individuals seeking a balanced companion.This latest release includes trained Labradoodles available in BC , with several already having undergone early socialization and foundational training. The puppies have been closely monitored since birth to ensure optimal health and temperament.A New Generation of Labradoodles in British ColumbiaThis group of Labradoodle puppies has been raised under controlled conditions that support physical and behavioral development from the earliest days of life. Born from health-tested parent dogs with proven genetic stability, each puppy in the current batch exhibits the hallmark traits that make Labradoodles one of the most sought-after breeds across Canada.Breed varieties in the current group include:.Chocolate Labradoodle : Known for its striking dark coat and gentle demeanor..Red Labradoodle: Praised for its vibrant color and friendly nature..Black Labradoodle Puppy : Often chosen for its striking appearance and confident personality.The litter features both male and female puppies, and adopters can expect mid-sized to standard-sized dogs once fully grown, depending on lineage. The puppies' coats range from curly to wavy, with many expected to be low-shedding, which is common in well-bred Labradoodles.Early Training and Behavior DevelopmentAll puppies from It's a Doodle K9 Service participate in early development exercises, including sound desensitization, crate familiarity, basic obedience, and structured socialization. By the time of adoption, the puppies are already introduced to leash walking, indoor manners, and human interaction across different environments.Trained Labradoodles available in BC from this group will have started training programs designed to help new pet owners with the transition. These programs focus on the puppy's ability to adjust to home life with confidence. The focus is on reducing stress for both the dog and its future family by building early trust and structure.Some key highlights of the training process include:.Introduction to indoor potty habits..Basic command recognition such as“sit,”“come,” and“stay.”.Acclimation to grooming and veterinary handling..Social interactions with other dogs, children, and adults.Strong Health Foundations and Responsible AdoptionAll Labradoodle puppies receive comprehensive veterinary care, including:.First and second rounds of vaccinations.Deworming protocols.Microchipping.Vet health certificatesPuppies are released to new homes only after reaching a minimum of 8 weeks of age. At that point, each has been temperament-evaluated to help match them with compatible homes. The aim is to place each puppy with individuals or families who understand the responsibility and joy of canine companionship.The breeding parents are DNA-tested and certified to be free from hereditary issues commonly found in poodles, Labradors, and their crossbreeds. Their hips, eyes, and heart conditions are evaluated before breeding to maintain high health standards.Supporting Ethical Breeding PracticesThe current batch of Labradoodle puppies continues a line of planned breeding cycles where careful consideration is given to temperament, health history, and lineage. The goal is to produce puppies that are adaptable, intelligent, and emotionally balanced-traits essential for success in both family and service environments.Ethical breeding standards are a central part of the approach. Puppies are not released for adoption without proper vetting of potential owners. Homes are screened for lifestyle, experience, and preparedness to ensure a stable and loving environment for each puppy's future.This approach has proven to reduce rehoming and increase lifelong placement success. Dogs from previous litters are now working in family homes, support settings, and even as therapy animals.About It's a Doodle K9 ServiceIt's a Doodle K9 Service is a trusted breeder and training provider in British Columbia, specializing in Labradoodles known for temperament, intelligence, and health. With a foundation in dog psychology and structured training, the business emphasizes both responsible breeding and education for pet owners. The team is committed to improving long-term outcomes for dogs through early development programs and informed adoption practices.Each litter released through the service reflects a careful balance of genetics, behavior science, and ethical responsibility. The company provides detailed guidance and support before and after adoption and remains a key resource for families and individuals across BC seeking trained Labradoodles.

