PERIXX Launches PERIMICE-713RX The Next Generation Of Wireless Ergonomic Comfort With Smart Charging

PERIMICE-713RX on its wireless charging pad – combining ergonomic design with next-gen power for effortless work and recharge.

DüSSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perixx , a Germany-based developer of ergonomic peripherals, has announced the launch of its latest vertical mouse, PERIMICE-713RX , a wireless ergonomic model featuring Qi-compatible wireless charging and USB-C wired rechargeability. This release marks a new addition to the growing lineup of input devices designed to support natural hand posture while offering practical power management solutions.The PERIMICE-713RX is equipped with a wireless charging pad, supporting the Qi standard, and is capable of powering a range of devices beyond the mouse itself. Once fully charged, the PERIMICE-713RX offers a battery life of up to two months, assuming standard use of eight hours per day. For added convenience, the device also supports charging via USB-C, providing flexibility for users with varied workspace setups. Its 2.4GHz wireless connection enables a stable and responsive experience suitable for office, remote, or hybrid environments.This latest model builds upon the success of the PERIMICE-713, an Amazon-favored product with a strong review base, known for its ergonomic vertical design. Following positive reception, Perixx introduced the PERIMICE-713R , a rechargeable wireless version without the inclusion of a charging pad. The new PERIMICE-713RX integrates all previous enhancements while adding broader charging capabilities and extended battery efficiency, addressing increasing demand for wireless freedom and workspace versatility.According to Perixx product development representatives, the PERIMICE-713RX was designed to offer ergonomic support and long-term usability for professionals and tech users alike. The inclusion of a Qi-compatible pad reflects a broader market shift toward multi-device wireless charging solutions that minimize desk clutter and improve workflow.The PERIMICE-713RX is available through online retail platforms including Amazon. For those who already own Qi charging pads, the PERIMICE-713R remains a streamlined alternative within the same ergonomic product family.Product Details and AvailabilityModel Name: PERIMICE-713RXKey Features: Wireless ergonomic vertical design, Qi-compatible wireless charging pad, USB-C wired recharging, 2.4GHz wireless connectivityBattery Life: Up to 2 months (with average use)Availability: Now available on Amazon (Product Link)About PerixxPerixx is a manufacturer of computer peripherals based in Germany, specializing in ergonomic and productivity-enhancing input devices. Since its founding, Perixx has focused on delivering innovative, affordable, and user-centric solutions in both consumer and professional markets.

Maxens Huang

Perixx Computer GmbH

+49 211 56948800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.