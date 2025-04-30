403
Profx Expo Dubai 2025: A Landmark Event In Global Finance
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ProFX Expo Dubai 2025, held on April 9–10 at The Agenda, Media City, marked a historic milestone in the financial sector. Organized by ProFX Media, the event achieved a Guinness World Record for the most participants in the live trading contest ever conducted. The expo attracted a massive crowd, including professional traders, institutional investors, fintech innovators, brokers, and strategic partners. It featured cutting-edge technology, interactive panels, networking zones, and a vibrant competition floor, all under one dynamic roof. The highlight of the event was the ProFX League, an electrifying live trading contest that earned its Guinness recognition by gathering the most participants in a live trading contest, competing simultaneously in a real-market environment. The atmosphere buzzed with real-time analysis, rapid decisions, and high-stakes strategy, offering not just entertainment, but education and inspiration for traders across all levels. The success of ProFX Expo Dubai 2025 wouldn't have been possible without the support of its sponsors:
● Taurex – ProFX League Sponsor: As the ProFX League Sponsor, Taurex powered the competitive spirit of the event, providing the platform and infrastructure for the live trading competition.
● Swiset – Technology Sponsor: Swiset added a futuristic touch as the Technology Sponsor, showcasing their innovative fintech solutions and ensuring seamless connectivity for all participants.
● YA Markets – Regional Sponsor: YA Markets stood out as the Regional Sponsor, reinforcing its trusted presence in brokerage services and contributing significantly to the event's regional success.
● Bridging FX – Elite Sponsor: Bridging FX, as the Elite Sponsor, played a key role in raising the event's standard of excellence. This historic expo also served as a platform to recognize industry pioneers during the ProFX Awards and explore AI-driven financial transformation through expert-led sessions. Every element-from booth designs to keynote deliveries-was engineered to push boundaries and spark meaningful conversations. ProFX Expo has always positioned itself not just as an event, but as a movement. With the Dubai success now etched into global history books, the spotlight turns toward ProFX Expo Georgia 2025, set to carry the legacy forward. Taking place in Tbilisi on August 29–30, 2025, this upcoming edition promises even more innovation, global engagement, and industry-defining moments. As the only financial event backed by a Guinness World Record for the most participants in the live trading contest, and curated by ProFX Media, ProFX Expo is more than a destination-it's the future of finance in action. 🔗
For more information,
visit:
Media Contact: ProFX Media Email: ... Phone: +971 58 884 5033
Website: Note: The Guinness World Record for the most participants in the live trading contest was achieved with 1,449 participants
