Alona Lebedieva: The Memorandum With The United States Must Be Transformed Into A Legally Flawless Agreement

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ukraine and the United States of America have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to conclude an Agreement on Economic Partnership.The document confirms the parties' readiness to cooperate on the establishment of an Investment Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and outlines the general principles of mutually beneficial partnership.The Memorandum provides that the future Agreement will help attract significant investments, modernize critical infrastructure, and develop strategic sectors. It also states that the United States respects Ukraine's European integration course and the country's commitments to international financial institutions.“A memorandum is a document that reflects the positions of the parties and confirms the intention to sign an Agreement. We will be able to discuss its content only after the full text is published. However, it is already worth welcoming the fact that the United States has officially declared its readiness to invest alongside the Ukrainian people and confirmed its respect for our course toward EU membership,” said Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group of companies“Aurum Group.”She emphasized the importance of adhering to Ukrainian law during the finalization of the Agreement.“According to the Constitution, land, subsoil, water, and other natural resources are the property of the Ukrainian people. State authorities exercise the rights of the owner on behalf of the people. Therefore, the correct and safest path is to approve the Agreement by a Presidential decree and a decision of the Verkhovna Rada. This will also protect the United States as a partner from the risk of legal disputes or annulment of agreements.“According to her, repayment would only be possible in the event of a proven violation of the terms of the aid provision by the Ukrainian side, which has not been officially recorded to date.One of the elements of the future Agreement, according to open sources, could be the creation of a joint fund to invest in Ukraine's reconstruction and the development of critical mineral extraction.“The main idea here is to attract long-term and affordable American investments. From an economic perspective, this is logical: a joint fund could bring billions of dollars annually into Ukraine and stimulate the development of the extractive sector,” noted Lebedieva.She stressed the importance of focusing on genuinely priority areas for the effective implementation of the initiative.“The optimal approach is to form a short, realistic list of strategically important projects to concentrate resources on the most effective areas and achieve tangible results quickly. If everything is carried out within the framework of Ukrainian legislation, the state and communities will receive royalties, employee income taxes, and other revenues,” she added.In the context of further work on the Agreement, Lebedieva emphasized the need for legal clarity and transparency.“The Agreement must become a document in which each provision meets the interests of Ukrainian society, creates no legal risks, guarantees respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, and promotes its economic development,” Lebedieva concluded.

Alona Lebedieva

Aurum Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.